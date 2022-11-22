RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

IMF faults Nigeria's monetary policies, highlights 4 ways to create fiscal savings

Solomon Ekanem

The International Monetary Fund, IMF has come down hard on the Central Bank of Nigeria’s monetary policy noting that its recent outing has failed in making the needed changes to fight the rising inflation.

International Monetary Fund
International Monetary Fund

In its report tagged ‘How Fiscal Restraint Can Help Fight Inflation,’ the group urged the CBN to take a break from its plan to increase the monetary policy rate.

Recommended articles

In another document, titled Staff Concluding Statement of the 2022 Article IV Mission on Nigeria released recently, recommendations were made which are estimated to create fiscal savings of close to six percentage points of GDP during the 2023-27 financial year while also making room for higher social spending.

The body advised the complete removal of fuel subsidy by mid-2023 as planned and also, to address the issue of oil theft which has grossly reduced the country's oil production capacity.

There is also a recommendation for the FG to step up the steady implementation of the tax automation system (TaxPro Max) which would, in the long run, strengthen taxpayer segmentation centering on the Large Taxpayer Offices (LTOs).

The IMF also advised that as compliance improves, there should be plans to consider adjusting tax rates to be at par with what is obtainable in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The mission also advised on the need to increase the percentage points of GDP to 1.7 from 2023-27, as a well-calculated plan to mitigate the effect of the impact of fuel subsidy removal which would usher in food insecurity and high inflation.

According to the IMF, “While monetary policy has the tools to subdue inflation, fiscal policy can put the economy on a sounder long-term footing through investment in infrastructure, health care, and education; fair distribution of incomes and opportunities through an equitable tax and transfer system; and provision of basic public services”.

It advised the FG to embark on massive investments in critical sectors of the economy to tighten up its fiscal policy thus putting the economy on a better path in the long term.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Elon Musk suspends launch of paid subscription feature, Twitter Blue a second time

Elon Musk suspends launch of paid subscription feature, Twitter Blue a second time

Top 6 richest Nigerians featured on Forbes

Top 6 richest Nigerians featured on Forbes

IMF faults Nigeria's monetary policies, highlights 4 ways to create fiscal savings

IMF faults Nigeria's monetary policies, highlights 4 ways to create fiscal savings

Peak unveils the Top 10 #UnstoppableHumansofChange, commences voting

Peak unveils the Top 10 #UnstoppableHumansofChange, commences voting

Nigerian Proptech Startup, BuyLetLive hosts digi-volution forum in partnership with leaders in the real estate ecosystem

Nigerian Proptech Startup, BuyLetLive hosts digi-volution forum in partnership with leaders in the real estate ecosystem

Lagos is expected to become the world's largest city by 2100

Lagos is expected to become the world's largest city by 2100

Cadbury Nigeria launches new Cadbury Bournvita Biscuit

Cadbury Nigeria launches new Cadbury Bournvita Biscuit

Infinix Nigeria partners with Paris Game Week for International E- sport and Mobile Gaming Exhibition

Infinix Nigeria partners with Paris Game Week for International E- sport and Mobile Gaming Exhibition

BAT Nigeria receives recognition from CIPM: Wins HR best practice award and three others

BAT Nigeria receives recognition from CIPM: Wins HR best practice award and three others

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

#RIPTwitter trends (Getty Images)

#RIPTwitter trends as users predict app's downfall after mass resignation

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing. (PIC)

UK launches $100m programme to support women-owned enterprises in Nigeria

Facebook announces user accounts will no longer have 4 details

Facebook announces user accounts will no longer have 4 details from December 1st

 National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)

NBS data reveals Nigerians spent N57.1 trillion on household expenditure in H1, 2022