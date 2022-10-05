BREAKING: Govt seals Dangote Cement factory over alleged tax evasion

According to reporters on ground, KGIRS sealed the company on Wednesday, October 05, 2022, over tax evasion and acquisition controversy.

Who gave the order?: The action was reportedly backed by the Kogi State House of Assembly.

Kingsley Fanwo, the Kogi State Commissioner for Information, was quoted as saying: “Pursuant to the Constitutional authorities of the Kogi State House of Assembly, and upon petition by the people of Kogi State, an investigation was carried out on the acquisition of Obajana Cement Company by Dangote Company.

“It was found that no valid acquisition took place, as Dangote could not show evidence of what was paid as consideration for the acquisition.

“The legislators invited the Chairman of the Company, Aliko Dangote, before the house for explanations but he failed to appear before the state assembly, giving excuses.

“The House of Assembly therefore ordered the closure of the company pending when they are able to present it with credible evidence of a valid acquisition.”

In related events: Revenue officials in Itu local government area of Akwa Ibom State on Wednesday blocked the entrance gate of Julius Berger Plc and Dangote Cement Depot in the state over their alleged non-payment of tenement rates and other levies for a period of two years.

Flashback: Kogi State Internal Revenue Service on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, sealed the facilities of Dangote for giving a cover to two foreign companies operating under the Dangote Cement Factory in Obajana over their refusal to pay taxes worth over Two Billion Naira to the Kogi State Government.