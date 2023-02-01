ADVERTISEMENT
Elon Musk's internet service, Starlink now active in Nigeria

Solomon Ekanem

Starlink, the satellite internet service has officially activated its presence in Nigeria ending months of speculations about the company's future in the country.

Elon Musk Starlink

The satellite service company had earlier disclosed the product would be preordered in the country at $600 and that interested customers should be able to subscribe to the internet service for a token fee of $43 every month amounting to about N438,000 and N31,000 in local currency for subscriptions to its services.

Starlink’s presence in Nigeria was confirmed in a Twitter post by its parent company, SpaceX owned by billionaire Elon Musk. Starlink is now available in Nigeria – the first African country to receive service,” the tweet said.

The company also confirmed to customers via its website that users will have a 30 days trial with its device.

The update also revealed that while the hardware would be available for N274,098, the subscription would come at a price of N19,260 indicating a huge reduction in the amount earlier announced.

Starlink is currently available in your area. Customers in your region typically see download speeds of 50-200 Mbps. No contracts, 30-day trial,” “Shipping times are currently estimated to be 1 to 2 weeks from order… N19,260/month for service and N274,098 for hardware.” the company said.

The Nigerian Communication Commission, NCC approved the Internet company’s license in May 2022 and also entered into a partnership with Space X for the delivery of broadband services across Nigeria. Starlink was supposed to start operations in Nigeria by the year-end, of 2022.

With the subscription figures now quoted in Naira, this is a huge relief for some Nigerians that will want to patronize the product using their naira debit cards as against the dollar fees earlier quoted.

