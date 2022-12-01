CBN spends $11.24 billion to stabilize the Naira in 7 months

In the months of January, February and March, the CBN revealed it had spent $1.65 billion, $1.39 billion and $1.82 billion respectively to stabilize the naira. In the months of April and May, the apex bank also claimed it had spent the sum of $1.56 billion and $1.18 billion respectively.

The apex bank has over the years, introduced policies in its bid to strengthen the Naira. In 2018, the CBN and the Chinese government signed a three-year bilateral currency swap agreement of $2.5 billion, equivalent to ¥15.0 billion or N720 billion with the Peoples Bank of China.

This was aimed at reducing the pressure on foreign exchange demand and also, facilitate investment between both countries. Earlier this year, the apex bank also introduced the Bankers’ Committee “RT200 FX Programme”- Race to US$200 billion in FX Repatriation.

The RT200 FX Programme is a set of policies, plans and programmes targeted at non-oil exports that will enable the country to attain the goal of repatriating US$200 billion exclusively from non-oil exports over the next 3-5 years.