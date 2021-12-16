Investing with the best real estate company in Kenya

Currently, there are thousands of real estate companies in Kenya, with most of them found in Nairobi, but quite a few can stand out like Username Investment Limited.

Username Investment Limited is one of the best real-estate development and investment companies in Nairobi. With the soaring land prices, the company has helped its customers find their dream homes or strategic lands for development quite affordably.

The company has been a reliable partner in helping clients find perfect properties and make it to the closing table. It walks every buyer through everything they need to know while providing convenient resources they can’t find anywhere else.

Built on trust, professionalism, and innovation, Username Investments believes that you deserve peace of mind in your property investment hunt, whether for home building or any other type of residential development. And this is why it applies the best industry practices in all its transactions to enhance integrity.

The kind of properties Username offers are thoroughly researched and deliberately affordable. These are the top two challenges that most customers are concerned about. The company does its due diligence to ensure that you save time before closing the deal.

Username Investments deals with the purchase and sale of land in high potential and developing regions in Kenya. This not only guarantees easy access to a wide listing of plots but also best-in-class real estate investments.

Better yet, most of the properties in their inventory are value-added with a perimeter fence, estate gate, graded access roads, water, and electricity making them ready for immediate development.

Benefits of Investing with Username Investments Limited

Competitive and affordable prices in Kenya start from 199,000 Kenyan shillings.

The prices are inclusive of title processing fees, no hidden charges.

It does all the paperwork from beginning to the end – when your title deed is delivered. The title deed is delivered within 6 months upon completion of payment

It offers a flexible payment plan with installments running up to 12 months.

Deals with properties guaranteed to help you reap capital gains. The company’s listing includes places with high potential for growth near upcoming infrastructural developments such as highways, bypasses, railways, airports, and cities.

It is a trusted real estate investments partner. It has issued over 8,230 title deeds in the country!

It is an award-winning company. It won the coveted Diaspora Market Land Selling Company Award in 2019. It was also recognized as the 2019 Land Agent of the Year for the unique role played in offering affordable land prices.

That said if you are venturing into the Kenyan market, particularly as a buyer, browsing the internet for listings is not enough, although it is a step in the right direction. Knowing who to deal with and what to expect during the process will make your work easier. That is why Username Investments Limited is here for you. It is focused on reducing the efforts you may take to locate property, thus making you spend less time on the struggle.

