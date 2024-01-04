Top 10 most important seaports in Africa

Africa's top seaports are very crucial in connecting the continent to the global economy. The continent’s abundant resources have made it a top destination for purchasing some of the world’s most vital and rarest minerals, oil, cobalt, agricultural products, and more.

The exportation of these products has become fundamental to the sustenance of economies across the region. These ports also help in creating employment and boosting regional corporations.

The significance of seaports begs the question of which ones on the continent are the most vital. Via these ports, billions of dollars flow in and out of the economy.

This is particularly relevant in Africa, seeing as 90% of all traded goods on the continent, according to the African Union, are transported by sea.

The Bird Story Agency, via its Bird TenX series, released a report showing the 10 most important seaports in Africa, according to the volume of trade they handle.

Below are the seaports mentioned.

Tanger Med

Situated 45 km northeast of Tangier and across the Strait of Gibraltar from Tarifa, Spain, Tanger Med is a Moroccan industrial port complex with the capacity to handle 9 million 20-foot containers (TEUs). It has the capacity to exports 1 million new vehicles and also transports 7 million passengers and 700,000 trucks annually. It is Africa's biggest seaport.

Port Said

This is Egypt busiest port, with a capacity of 5 million tones of 20-foot containers. It is situated in northeastern Egypt, at the northern end of the Suez Canal, and situated largely on reclaimed land.

Port of Durban

This is not only South Africa's largest port, but also the largest port in sub-Saharan Africa. It has a capacity of 2.9 million TEUs, and can handle 600,000 shipped vehicle units. It is located on the east coast of South Africa, 680 nautical miles northwest of Cape Agulhas, and 625 nautical miles south-south-west of the port of Maputo.

Lekki Deep Sea Port

This is Nigeria's most functional and busiest seaport, with a capacity of 2.7, million 20-foot TEUs. It is located in the Southwest region of Lagos, the commercial center of Africa's largest economy.

Port of Ngqura

Located on the east coast of South Africa, 20 km northeast of Gqeberha, this is one of Africa's most important deep water container ports, situated within a Special Economic Zone (SEZ). it has a capacity of 2 million TEUs.

Port of Abidjan

This port was able to more than double its handling capacity from 1 million TEUs to 2.5 million after adding a second container terminal in December 2022. It is located in Treichville, in southern Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Port of Casablanca

Located near Hassan II Mosque, in Casablanca, this seaport is one of the largest artificial seaports ever built, It has a handling capacity of 1.3 million TEUs, and 21.3 million tons of cargo annually.

Mombasa Port

Popularly referred to as the gate way to East Africa, this monumental seaport located on the coastal city in southeastern Kenya along the Indian Ocean, has a capacity of 1.65 million containers annually.

Port of Daraleh

Located 5 km west of Djibouti City, the Port of Doraleh is an extension of the Port of Djibouti, with a handling capacity of 1.65 million containers per year. This port links, Europe, the far, east, the Persian golf and the Horn of Africa.

Tema Port

