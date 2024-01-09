Top 10 African countries with the highest economic growth forecasts for 2024

The ability of strong GDP growth to lower poverty may be its most direct effect. Growth in economies brings with it more work possibilities, raising income levels and living standards. In turn, this promotes a more fair allocation of income by helping individuals escape poverty.

According to the United Nations ‘World Economic Situation and Prospects 2024,’ report some African countries are set to fall into this category as they were given the highest economic growth prospects on the continent.

Recognizing the global struggle to record better milestones, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres, noted that increased investments and a focus on climate change are two major keys in growing the world economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fortunately, these are conversations that were very prevalent in 2024 as governments across the continent are looking to lay emphasis on these economic modulations.

"2024 must be the year when we break out of this quagmire. By unlocking big, bold investments we can drive sustainable development and climate action and put the global economy on a stronger growth path for all,” the UN Secretary-General said.

With that said below are the top 10 African countries with the highest economic growth prospects for 2024, according to the UN.

The baseline scenario forecasts is based in part on the UN DESA World Economic Forecasting Model.

Top 10 African countries with the highest economic growth prospects for 2024

ADVERTISEMENT