Manufacturers in East African are pushing for higher taxation on imported goods

Emmanuel Abara Benson
  • The East African manufacturers are fully in support of a proposal to increase the fourth band of the region's Common External Tariff to 35%, up from 25%.
  • According to them, this would help protect local manufacturers, amid growing economic hardship.
  • Negotiations are currently ongoing to increase the maximum CET rate to 35%.

Some manufacturers associations and business councils within the East African Community (EAC) want the external tariffs on imported finished products to be increased to 35%.

According to the stakeholders, it has become imperative to increase the fourth band of the Common External Tariff (CET) of the EAC's Customs Union Protocol. They argued that doing this would discourage dumping and help protect local manufacturers. amid economic hardship.

READ: Kenya's standards agency investigates popular noodles brand Indomie; here's why

Business Insider Africa understands that importers of beauty products (especially human hair), motor vehicles, textiles, steel, foot wear, etc., would be directly affected by the tariff hike. These are some of the products under the fourth band of the Common External Tariff (CET).

It should be noted that the CET is a very important instrument used by the EAC's Customs Union Protocol to determine how much taxation should be imposed on imported goods. The CET has different bands, with the fourth band containing finished products which currently attract the maximum CET rate of 25%.

In the meantime, negotiations are ongoing to increase the maximum CET rate to 35%. Unsurprisingly, land-locked Uganda remains the only EAC member that is pushing for the 35% increase, even as Kenya and Tanzania are pushing for 33% increase.

The East African quoted the Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Association of Manufacturers, Phyllis Wakiaga, to have said:

“Among the EAC partner states, it is only Uganda that has proposed a 35 percent tariff. Kenya and Tanzania propose the maximum rate to be 33 percent, while Rwanda and Burundi propose 30 percent. We as manufacturers have already agreed on a proposal by the Kenyan private sector of 35 percent as the fourth CET tariff band... Textiles and textile articles, footwear, headgear, artificial flowers and articles of human hair are among the items listed under the fourth band.”

Meanwhile, the private sector across the East Africa Community have put up a united front in support of a 35% tariff rate. John Kalisa, CEO of the East African Business Council, said:

“The private sector in the EAC has proposed 35 percent tariff rate because it provides an adequate tariff differential which is required to encourage industrial development in the EAC region. Some of the products have a long value chain and face unfair competition from cheap imports from Asian countries hence need higher rates to safeguard their production.”

As expected, not everyone is in support of this development. First, importers of these products are disgruntled, seeing as it would entail them paying more taxes. Asides that, some consumers have also expressed dissatisfaction. According to them, higher taxes on imported products would force them to use local substitutes which can be more expensive and offer lesser value for money.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

