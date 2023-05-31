The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Kenya's development efforts get a $1 billion boost from the World Bank

Chinedu Okafor
World Bank
World Bank
  • Kenya secures a Ksh138.45 billion ($1.0 billion) budget assistance loan from the World Bank to support fiscal sustainability and inclusive green growth. 
  • The loan is increased by 33% due to global financing challenges, leading to the postponement of a planned Eurobond sale. 
  • The International Development Association (IDA) and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) will provide low-cost financing for the loan.

A Ksh138.45 billion ($1.0 billion) budget assistance loan from the World Bank has been authorized for Kenya as part of the Fiscal Sustainability and Inclusive Green Growth Development Programme Operation (DPO).

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Kenya will get the money after asking the World Bank to increase it by 33% as a result of the tighter global financing circumstances, which have caused it to postpone a planned Eurobond sale that was supposed to take place in the current fiscal year.

The International Development Association (IDA) of the World Bank will provide low-cost financing to low-income economies for half of the new Ksh138.45 billion loan, and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), which extends semi-concessional financing, will provide the other half.

With a variable interest rate set at 85.0 basis points above the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, which is presently at 5%, the IBRD portion of the loan has an 18.5-year maturity duration.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the World Bank, as a condition of receiving the most recent loan, the Kenyan government agreed to deepen budget consolidation and implement responsible debt management measures.

“The first bundle of policy reforms will target the creation of fiscal space in a sustainable and equitable manner, including revenue and expenditure measures to support fiscal consolidation, strengthening the debt management framework, and protecting pro-poor expenditures. These will be augmented by a second set of reforms that improve competitiveness to boost agricultural exports, which is both a powerhouse sector where Kenya has a clear comparative advantage and the sector employing most of Kenya’s poor,” says the World Bank in a statement.

As part of the most recent financing from the World Bank, the government has also pledged to increase accountability and openness. The arrangement with the Bretton Woods lender also includes reorganizing State-owned firms.

“In governance, the DPO supports an important set of initiatives to promote objective decision-making through the Conflict-of-Interest Bill, to streamline the state’s orderly exit from commercial investments through amending the State-Owned Enterprises Privatization Act,” the World Bank says.

The most recent funding comes only one week after the IMF completed its sixth assessment of Kenya's program, clearing the way for Kenya to receive an additional Ksh56.8 billion ($410.26 million) from its IMF loan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya was also given access to a fresh Ksh75.3 billion ($543.88 million) loan under the IMF's Resilience and Sustainability Facility at the completion of the fifth review.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian actor Hawwal Ogungbadero, 29 others set Guinness World Record for longest recording session

Nigerian actor Hawwal Ogungbadero, 29 others set Guinness World Record for longest recording session

Tinubu clarifies his statement on subsidy as petrol price rises to ₦600 per litre

Tinubu clarifies his statement on subsidy as petrol price rises to ₦600 per litre

10 African countries with the lowest digital quality of life index

10 African countries with the lowest digital quality of life index

Top 10 richest mineral-producing countries in Africa

Top 10 richest mineral-producing countries in Africa

Fuel Subsidy: Why Tinubu had no other option [Editor's Opinion]

Fuel Subsidy: Why Tinubu had no other option [Editor's Opinion]

Veteran Nollywood actor Adewale Adeyemo is dead

Veteran Nollywood actor Adewale Adeyemo is dead

Africa’s richest woman Isabel Dos Santos finds herself deep in another financial scandal

Africa’s richest woman Isabel Dos Santos finds herself deep in another financial scandal

'There was a point...I was seeing the stage upside down' - Hilda Baci

'There was a point...I was seeing the stage upside down' - Hilda Baci

Beautiful Nubia, Tosin Ashafa, others pay tribute to OAU alumnus Abass Oyeyemi

Beautiful Nubia, Tosin Ashafa, others pay tribute to OAU alumnus Abass Oyeyemi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gold mine in Johannesburg

Top 10 richest mineral-producing countries in Africa

Africa’s richest woman Isabel Dos Santos finds herself deep in another financial scandal

Africa’s richest woman Isabel Dos Santos finds herself deep in another financial scandal

Top 10 African cities where it is most expensive to get food

Top 10 African cities where it is most expensive to get food

FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters building is seen ahead of the IMF/World Bank spring meetings in Washington

5 African countries which have received loans from the IMF in 2023