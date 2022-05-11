RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

JP Morgan has removed Nigeria from its list of emerging market recommendations that investors should be 'overweight' in

Authors:

Victor Oluwole
  • Nigeria was removed from the list after failing to take advantage of high oil prices.
  • The bank replaced Nigeria in the list with Serbia and Uzbekistan.

JPMorgan has removed Nigeria from its list of emerging market sovereign recommendations that investors should be 'overweight' in, saying the country had not taken advantage of high oil prices.

Recommended articles

Analysts use overweight and underweight to broadcast recommendations on buying or avoiding stocks of certain sectors. Analysts attach an overweight recommendation to a stock that they believe will outperform its sector in the near future.

According to Reuters, the bank analysts said Nigeria's national oil company (NNPC) did not transfer any revenue to the government from January to March this year due to petrol subsidies and low oil production.

The bank further added that it moved Nigeria out of the 'overweight' category due to its fiscal woes amid a worsening global risk backdrop that has raised market concerns despite a positive oil environment.

On the other hand, JPMorgan replaced Nigeria in the list with Serbia and Uzbekistan in the 'overweight' category. According to Reuters, JPMorgan included Serbia in the category due to the country's high reserves and a fiscally cautious government. At the same time, Uzbekistan was added to the category due to the country's relatively low debt despite Russian exposure.

The bank analysts also revealed that the Emerging Markets Bond Index Global Diversified (EMBIGD) index had dropped 16% this year, "with most of the losses having come from rates" and $4 billion in net outflows from emerging markets since mid-April.

They noted that riskier sovereign yields were now 10.6%, the highest level since the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic in April 2020, reducing market access and increasing the risk of debt defaults.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com

Authors:

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 African countries with the cheapest gas prices in 2022

5 African countries with the cheapest gas prices in 2022

20 African countries with the most expensive average prices of mobile data

20 African countries with the most expensive average prices of mobile data

Singer Stephanie Otobo drags Apostle Johnson Suleman again, shares d*ck photos on Twitter

Singer Stephanie Otobo drags Apostle Johnson Suleman again, shares d*ck photos on Twitter

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side-chicks

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side-chicks

Super Eagles star Troost-Ekong reminds Nigerians he is a 'Naija boy' with throwback pictures

Super Eagles star Troost-Ekong reminds Nigerians he is a 'Naija boy' with throwback pictures

APC Governor not Fulani group bought Presidential form for Jonathan

APC Governor not Fulani group bought Presidential form for Jonathan

Led by Nigerian billionaire Abdul Samad Rabiu, BUA Foods acquires the first of two shipping vessels to drive sugar exports in West Africa

Led by Nigerian billionaire Abdul Samad Rabiu, BUA Foods acquires the first of two shipping vessels to drive sugar exports in West Africa

Davido celebrates 2nd daughter's birthday in grand style

Davido celebrates 2nd daughter's birthday in grand style

8 foods to help you get rid of dark lips

8 foods to help you get rid of dark lips

Trending

10 African countries with the largest crude oil production output

10 African countries with the largest crude oil production output in 2021

5 African countries with the cheapest gas prices in 2022

A pump attendant fills a car with fuel at the OlA petrol station, following country wide price hikes on March 15, 2022, in Nairobi. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

20 African countries with the most expensive average prices of mobile data

20 African countries with the most expensive average prices of mobile data

Aliko Dangote is now the 67th richest person in the world with a net worth of $20.7 billion

Alhaji Aliko Dangote