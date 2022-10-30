RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Depression and drought scourge Kenyan farmers as their products become valueless

Chinedu Okafor
Kenyan Massai Cow Herders
  • Herders in Kenya are currently running at a loss owing to drought.
  • Cows are now being sold for 5 times less than their original value. 
  • This is causing panic and depression among farmers. 

Farmers in Kenya are bearing the brunt of climate change as droughts affect the sustainability model their businesses.

Kenyan herders face a daunting conundrum of how to fix their current problem. Cow herders have now been forced to sell their cows at a much lower rate owing to the loss in the quality of meat.

It has become increasingly hard to feed and care for the livestock as drought continues to ravage grazing fields. The livestock is feeble, and as result has lost any financial value. Cows that typically went for Sh20,000 are now being sold at Sh500. These beef are currently half the cost of a traditional chicken.

Peter Sein, a farmer in the Olgulului group ranch in Kajiado county, noted that panic has begun to ensue in farms. He also said that he has become depressed and is unsure of how to remedy the situation. He has over 100 cows on his farm with no real way to care for them.

“I no longer sleep. Nightmares have taken away my sleep. My great worry is to wake up one morning to find all my cows dead.” Sein said.

“When I wake up in the morning and look at my cows, they all turn to look at me with tears in their eyes. They want something to eat. I have shed tears many times, but the heavens have refused to open up. He continued.

He revealed that the current economic ecosystem does not allow for grand plans of business expansion, and from this experience, he will scale his business down.

“I have learned a very big lesson in this drought that I will never forget. Keeping such a huge herd of cows does not make any sense. The drought is now taking its toll on them.” Sein said.

The ravaging drought in the county has forced residents who depend on these animals for their livelihood to dispose of them to buy food and other necessities.

