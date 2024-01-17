ADVERTISEMENT
10 African countries with the weakest passports in Q1 of 2024

Chinedu Okafor

One of the most immediate consequences of having a weak passport is the limitation on travel options. The problem of weak passports has been prevalent in some African regions. Countries with strong passports have visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to a wide range of countries, allowing their residents to travel with ease.

  • Business Insider Africa presents the top 10 African countries with the least powerful passports.
  • This list is courtesy of Henley and Partners.
  • First on the list is Africa’s largest economy, Nigeria.
Citizens from countries with weaker passports face challenges, such as lengthy visa applications, more expenditures, and extended wait periods to visit numerous places.

Additionally, weaker passports can have an economic impact on both individuals and nations. Travel restrictions can stifle the growth of tourist sectors by limiting the number of foreign visitors and their contributions to local economies.

Furthermore, persons with restricted travel alternatives may find it difficult to explore new markets, stifling entrepreneurial initiatives and business growth.

As the global community grows and becomes more integrated, Africans are seeing the potential benefits of improving the strength of their passports. However, some countries on the continent are finding it hard to scale the strength of their passports.

A weak passport can stem from several reasons including political tension, diplomatic problems, and insecurity, amongst others.

See also: Top 10 African countries with the most powerful passport in Q1 of 2024

Henley and Partners, a firm focused on residence and citizenship by investment, recently released its passport index for Q1 of 2024. According to this report here are the 10 African countries with the weakest passports currently.

"The Henley Passport Power tool features 199 countries and relies on World Bank and other publicly available national GDP data as well as Henley Passport Index data."

Rank Country Economic Mobility Score (Visa-Free Access to Global GDP) Global Visa-Free Access (Out of 226 Destinations) Global Rank
1. Nigeria 1.47% 45 176th
2. Somalia 1.93% 36 175th
3. Libya 2.12% 40 174th
4. Sudan 2.45% 45 173rd
5. South Sudan 2.56% 46 171st
6. Eritrea 2.77% 43 170th
7. Cameroon 2.88% 53 169th
8. Democratic Republic of Congo 2.96% 46 167th
9. Liberia 3.12% 51 166th
10. Burundi 3.17% 51 165th
This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
