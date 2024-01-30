ADVERTISEMENT
10 African cities with the highest crime index at the start of 2024

Crime knows no boundaries, and Africa is no stranger to its presence. When discussing crime rates on the continent, one cannot overlook the profound impact of socio-economic disparities.

  • Business Insider Africa presents the 10 African cities with the highest crime index at the start of 2024
  • This list is obtained from the data platform Numbeo. 
  • Some cities in Africa are considered very dangerous as the crime rate is high due to the problems relating to drugs, kidnappings, and even armed conflicts.
Poverty, lack of access to education, and economic inequality create conditions where individuals may turn to illicit activities as a means of survival.

Some cities in Africa are considered very dangerous as the crime rate is high due to the problems relating to drugs, kidnappings, and even armed conflicts.

According to Numbeo in its updated crime index, crime rates in cities vary, with higher frequencies observed in densely populated regions compared to rural or suburban areas.

Per the index, the number of crimes committed in a certain area during a given period, often per capita per year, is measured as the crime rate in that area. And it is sometimes expressed as the number of criminal offences or events per 100,000 persons.

Numbeo indicated that crime levels between 40 and 60 are moderate, those between 60 and 80 are classified as high, and crime levels exceeding 80 are deemed very high.

Rank City Country Crime Index Global rank
1 Pretoria South Africa 81.8 2nd
2 Durban South Africa 80.9 3rd
3 Johannesburg South Africa 80.7 4th
4 Port Elizabeth South Africa 77.0 8th
5 Cape Town South Africa 73.5 16th
6 Lagos Nigeria 68.0 27th
7 Windhoek Namibia 67.6 30th
8 Harare Zimbabwe 61.0 57th
9 Nairobi Kenya 59.1 67th
10 Casablanca Morocco 54.4 93rd
