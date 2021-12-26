RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

How to start a small E-commerce business

Authors:

Emmanuel Chisom

E-commerce is booming, and more and more people are choosing to shop from the comfort of their home, browsing the Internet, comparing products, and shopping quickly, rather than facing crowded shopping streets.

Since the arrival of the Internet and new technologies, every entrepreneur who seeks to make profitable and expand his business must know about eCommerce or electronic commerce.

The first step in starting e-commerce is to find a product you want to sell. It may be online or offline.

Knowing the product you want to sell isn’t enough, but you make sure you are set to launch by evaluating your idea.

Doing research about your niche when starting your online business is most important. Start this process by identifying successful companies already working in this space. Don’t choose a hugely competitive area, but it might be hard to scale through. Also, be careful because the absence of competition shows no market, and the niche is not profitable.

After you have done research about your desired niche, you might be looking for a product to sell. Before you think about product ideas, think about personas. You can’t expect people to buy your product if you don’t know who you’re selling to. Who are you? What does the store represent? Who are your ideal customers? You need to project a consistent brand image.

Once you have known the plan, your product, and your niche for your e-commerce business, the next thing is to choose a name related to what you are selling. The name of your business must be a unique name and uncommon one.

Electronic commerce requires a website or digital platform that allows you to sell and earn. This will be your online store where people can find all your products and buy them. Online sites offer intuitive and straightforward navigability, motivating users to review the different products and services and access payment tools. It is also vital that pages are built to view the most used device, like a smartphone.

In an online store, a picture and the description of a product must be added simply because it is not physical, which you can see and touch. Due to this, you must be transparent and descriptive on the web page, offering images of the products or services and technical sheets.

This is a very vital step. Necessary payment options must be added like Bank account number and Credit card. Your website or virtual store must have a flexible payment tool that accepts different payment channels and transactions. In addition, your description must explain every detail of your products. For customers to read and understand

To increase sales in business requires great effort and commitment. To increase your e-commerce sales, you need to take advantage of consumers' trends and keep a watch on your competitors.

