How I manage my finances using gomoney

The key to being financially stable is making informed financial decisions. Today’s digital banks must offer more than the usual services to users. Providing a monthly analysis of how you spend will make you wiser and boy my July report from gomoney is the strong confirmation I needed, that little thing really matters. Here I was thinking I exceeded my budget majorly on ‘bigger projects’ but I was amazed when I saw where my cravings dragged my money into. The mud, guys! From my gomoney reports I clearly saw a breakdown of how my ‘soft life July’ could have affected the rest of the year for me if I had overlooked my spending habits.

gomoney is a Nigerian digital bank that makes it easy for you to keep track of your money and make smart financial decisions by providing real-time data on your financial situation. They have rightly positioned themselves as the ‘bank users deserve’ and successfully disrupted the general idea of banking by simplifying money for everyone and promoting financial inclusivity with its robust features.

With gomoney, I can conveniently track my expenses and get a detailed report of what I’ve spent. Reports are organized into 19 categories like card purchase, bills, food, investments, shopping, self-care, transport, groceries etc. Imagine my shock when I saw how much I spent on food alone in the report I received. I’m definitely signing up for the next diet plan that comes my way. What I love about this feature is how I have been able to adjust my spending habits and make smarter choices with my finances.

When bills come knocking, who says you have to bear it all? The split bills on the gomoney app is another distinctive feature I love to engage for my baby girl lifestyle. Don’t roll your eyes at me. As the name implies you can choose to split real-time bills or past bills with a friend or another gomoney user at any time, and in the case where you handled the whole bill, the feature has a reminder option that allows you to send push notifications to pending debtors. My excitement went off the roof when I realized that gomoney can track down all my friends with an outstanding bill from our previous hangout. Nowhere to hide fellas. So, let’s just say I would no longer be needing my lawyers’ wig when it comes to splitting bills equally with my friends because gomoney does that automatically.

Who else agrees with me that scheduling payment is one of the recipes for managing one's finances? There is a high tendency to forget to send money to your loved ones because your day is super packed with activities but then, the gomoney app handles this for you with their schedule payment feature- bills and transfers up to a year in advance without having to wait for the due day and on top of that, I will still be able to automate the frequency of such payment. I must say, ever since I signed up on the app, I look sapa in the face with a dare to hit me because it can’t.

So just like me because you work hard, allow gomoney simplify your finances for you by downloading the gomoney app via the Play store or App Store.

