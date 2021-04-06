American business magazine, Forbes, has named Nigerian billionaire, Aliko Dangote, the richest man in Africa for the 10th successive year.

The businessman's estimated wealth was pegged at $11.5 billion on the magazine's 35th annual list of the world's wealthiest published on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

The founder of Dangote Cement, Africa's largest cement producer, was ranked 191st richest man in the world, according to the latest ranking.

Nigeria's second richest man, Mike Adenuga, was ranked 5th richest in Africa, and 440th richest in the world with an estimated worth of $6.1 billion.

Mike Adenuga, 67, built his fortune in telecom and oil production [Nairametrics]

Founder of BUA Group, Abdulsamad Rabiu, another Nigerian cement tycoon, emerged as 6th richest in Africa, and 574th richest in the world with an estimated worth of $4.9 billion.

According to a list of Africa's billionaires published by Forbes in January, Nassef Sawiris of Egypt is the second richest man on the continent with an estimated worth of $8.5 billion.

South Africans, Nicky Oppenheimer ($8 billion) and Johann Rupert ($7.7 billion), ranked as the third and fourth richest respectively.

Algerian, Issad Rebrab ($4.8 billion), in seventh place; Egyptian, Naguib Sawiris ($3.2 billion), in eight place; South African, Patrice Motsepe ($3.1 billion), in ninth place; and South African, Koos Bekker ($3.1 billion), in 10th place, complete the Top 10.

Africa has a total of 18 billionaires according to the January ranking, all of them citizens of seven different countries.

South Africa and Egypt each have five billionaires, followed by Nigeria with three and Morocco with two.

Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos, remains the world's richest man [AP/Charles Krupa] AP Photo/Charles Krupa

According to the list published on Tuesday, Jeff Bezos remains the world's richest man for the fourth straight year with an estimated worth of $177 billion, followed by Elon Musk in second place with $151 billion.

On the list of 2,755 billionaires, the United States of America has the highest number of individuals with 724, followed by China (including Hong Kong and Macao) with 698.

Forbes used stock prices and exchange rates from March 5 to calculate the net worth of the world's richest.

The African list tracks the wealth of African billionaires who reside in Africa or have their primary business there.