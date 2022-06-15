FG orders Twitter, Instagram others to delete porn posts within 24 hours

The order is contained in the recently released Code of Practice for Interactive Computer Service Platforms/Internet Intermediaries.

In the document, the FG said the social media platforms have to “act expeditiously to remove, disable, or block access to non-consensual content that exposes a person’s private areas, full or partial nudity, sexual act, or revenge porn, where such content is targeted to harass, disrepute, or intimidate an individual. A Platform must acknowledge the receipt of the complaint and take down the content within 24 hours.”

The FG also directs these platforms to take down any unlawful content upon receiving a notice from a user, or an authorised government agency.

The Code of Practice, which was developed by the National Information Technology Development Agency was released on Monday, June 23, 2022.