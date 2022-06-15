FG orders Twitter, Instagram others to delete porn posts within 24 hours
The FG also directs these platforms to take down any unlawful content upon receiving a notice from a user, or an authorised government agency.
The order is contained in the recently released Code of Practice for Interactive Computer Service Platforms/Internet Intermediaries.
In the document, the FG said the social media platforms have to “act expeditiously to remove, disable, or block access to non-consensual content that exposes a person’s private areas, full or partial nudity, sexual act, or revenge porn, where such content is targeted to harass, disrepute, or intimidate an individual. A Platform must acknowledge the receipt of the complaint and take down the content within 24 hours.”
The Code of Practice, which was developed by the National Information Technology Development Agency was released on Monday, June 23, 2022.
Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Google, and Tik Tok are said to have contributed to the development of the document.
