Everything you need to know about email marketing

Email marketing allows businesses to keep their customers regularly informed on new developments and strategies usually in the form of a newsletter. It is an effective sales driver for maximum productivity.

Importance of email marketing

Email marketing is important for the following reasons:

1. Drives traffic to websites

Sending mails to your audience is not complete without a CTA that should take the user to your business/company’s website/blog page thereby building up the website's ranking in the search engine spaces.

2. Increases your sales

It has a way of enhancing your sales by creating enticing content that could spur your audience into taking positive actions to purchase our goods and services. Make sure the content of the marketing mails sparks their interest in taking necessary actions.

3. Less expensive

Email is the only platform that allows you to present your products/services to customers without paying for it. It only requires your Mobile Data usage and nothing more and also reduces repetitive or mundane tasks.

4. Building contact list

A contact list contains the emails of all your prospective clients and customers which forms the bedrock of email marketing campaigns. Email marketing helps you to keep interacting with your customers (i.e offering good customer service interaction).

5. Better branding

With email marketing, you can easily brand your emails. You can even use your emails to get useful feedback on your brand. It makes for a quick survey of the product and services you offer.

Types of email marketing

The following are the various types of email marketing, out of which one can choose any:

1. Welcome email

2. New content info

3. Event invitation

4. Email newsletters

5. Product update email

6. Co-marketing email

7. Seasonal campaign

8. Post purchase/confirmation email

9. Form submission/Thank you email

10. Lead nurturing

11. Re-engagement campaign

12. Connect via social campaign

How it works

​To effectively run email marketing campaigns, the following are the essential basics/requirements:

1. An email list

A database of email addresses and contact of individuals with interest in your brand.

2. An email service provider

ESP helps you design and manage your email marketing.

3. Define your goals

Use email marketing to achieve your business goals and objectives.

Disadvantages of email marketing

1. Procuring email list

2. Tough competition

3. Delivery and response issues

4. Some tricky rules and regulations to navigate.

Conclusion