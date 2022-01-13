RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Everything you need to know about email marketing

Authors:

Emmanuel Chisom
Email Marketing
Email Marketing

Email marketing is simply a systematic way of sending marketing or commercial messages to people using the electronic mails. They target the audience to promote special business offers, new products, schedule meetings (webinars), educate the public on certain issues of social concerns etc. It is one of the new technological adaptations by most thriving businesses that turns one time patronizers into regular customers and craving business fans.

Recommended articles

Email marketing allows businesses to keep their customers regularly informed on new developments and strategies usually in the form of a newsletter. It is an effective sales driver for maximum productivity.

Importance of email marketing

Email marketing is important for the following reasons:

Sending mails to your audience is not complete without a CTA that should take the user to your business/company’s website/blog page thereby building up the website's ranking in the search engine spaces.

It has a way of enhancing your sales by creating enticing content that could spur your audience into taking positive actions to purchase our goods and services. Make sure the content of the marketing mails sparks their interest in taking necessary actions.

Email is the only platform that allows you to present your products/services to customers without paying for it. It only requires your Mobile Data usage and nothing more and also reduces repetitive or mundane tasks.

A contact list contains the emails of all your prospective clients and customers which forms the bedrock of email marketing campaigns. Email marketing helps you to keep interacting with your customers (i.e offering good customer service interaction).

With email marketing, you can easily brand your emails. You can even use your emails to get useful feedback on your brand. It makes for a quick survey of the product and services you offer.

Types of email marketing

The following are the various types of email marketing, out of which one can choose any:

1. Welcome email

2. New content info

3. Event invitation

4. Email newsletters

5. Product update email

6. Co-marketing email

7. Seasonal campaign

8. Post purchase/confirmation email

9. Form submission/Thank you email

10. Lead nurturing

11. Re-engagement campaign

12. Connect via social campaign

​To effectively run email marketing campaigns, the following are the essential basics/requirements:

A database of email addresses and contact of individuals with interest in your brand.

ESP helps you design and manage your email marketing.

Use email marketing to achieve your business goals and objectives.

1. Procuring email list

2. Tough competition

3. Delivery and response issues

4. Some tricky rules and regulations to navigate.

Email marketing is one of the best ways to boost your sales as you get to place your brand at the forefront for potential clients to have access to.

Authors:

Emmanuel Chisom

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sex tape: IG dancer Janemena credits her 'small boobs' for saving her

Sex tape: IG dancer Janemena credits her 'small boobs' for saving her

PULSE LIST: 15 politicians who want to take Buhari’s job in 2023

PULSE LIST: 15 politicians who want to take Buhari’s job in 2023

Kelechi Iheanacho beats Salah, Simon to win Man of the Match award

Kelechi Iheanacho beats Salah, Simon to win Man of the Match award

What's the difference between having sex and making love?

What's the difference between having sex and making love?

Nigeria vs Egypt: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Preview

Nigeria vs Egypt: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Preview

Civilians film and mock drunk Ghanaian police officer who can’t walk (video)

Civilians film and mock drunk Ghanaian police officer who can’t walk (video)

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side-chicks

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side-chicks

5 home remedies to cure cracked heels

5 home remedies to cure cracked heels

Judge frees rape suspect, adjudges sex with 'victim' consensual

Judge frees rape suspect, adjudges sex with 'victim' consensual

Trending

6 side businesses you can start without quitting your full-time job this 2022

6 side businesses you can start without quitting your full-time job this 2022

FIRS collects N6.4 trillion as taxes in 2021- Nami

FIRS Chairman, Mr Muhammad Nami. [Twitter/@MMNami_]

Ways to build customer loyalty

Ways to build customer loyalty

Steps to start pig farming in Nigeria

Steps to start pig farming in Nigeria