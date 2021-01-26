EbonyLife Creative Academy offers hands-on practical training that takes you from zero to hero.

The EbonyLife Creative Academy offers short courses and programmes for industry professionals and newbies in 8 areas of study for FREE. These courses will be taught by an international faculty and designed for industry creatives who want to be award winning.

One of these 8 courses is Art Direction {https://ebonylifecreativeacademy.com/art-direction-for-film-and-tv/ }.

EbonyLife launches Creative Academy with FREE courses

If you have a keen eye for interior design, visual aesthetics and an interest in building sets, this is for you. Art directors take an empty space and, with sets and props, create imaginary worlds. Did you know, for the movie Òlòtūré, the Eko Atlantic bridge was transformed from scratch into a border control.

Cars, trucks, hawkers and okadas were all brought in over 2 days. In total, about 400 people were on set that day. This transformation is the job of an Art Director.

EbonyLife launches Creative Academy with FREE courses

https://ebonylifecreativeacademy.com/art-direction-for-film-and-tv/

On this course, you’ll learn about international best practice and production design principles, how to bring to life the vision of the director, how to work with a specific genre or cinematic look and feel, as well as how to achieve optimum visual impact on a budget and to strict time constraints.

Production designers are typically responsible for set design, managing the art department, props, camera angles, and costumes, as well as researching sets and locations.

Other courses available at the EbonyLife Creative Academy are:

* The Art of Screenwriting

* The Producers Course

* The Director's Toolkit

* Acting for Screen

* Cinematography and Lighting

* Visual Post Production

* Audio Essentials for TV & Film

Courses commence early March at our new campus in Victoria Island. Students will have the opportunity to draw on the knowledge from industry professionals and create their original work at the end of the course.

Applications close 1 February 2021. Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. To find out more and register please visit www.ebonylifecreativeacademy.com

*This is a featured post.