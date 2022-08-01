RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Dr Jeffrey Obomeghie and Dupe Olusola among the 100 most powerful people in global hospitality

Authors:

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByJeffreyObomeghie - Dr Jeffrey Obomeghie and Dupe Olusola are the two Nigerians honored among the 100 most powerful people in global hospitality

Dr Jeffrey Obomeghie
Dr Jeffrey Obomeghie

This past week shined the global spotlight brightly on Nigeria as two Nigerians were recognized among the 100 Most Powerful People in Global Hospitality by the International Hospitality Institute. The Nigerian-American educator and author, Dr. Jeffrey Obomeghie, known to many as Dr. Jeffrey O, and Dupe Olusola, Managing Director and CEO at Transcorp Hotels PLC, were both honored by the International Hospitality Institute for their work in promoting the hospitality industry.

The Global 100 in Hospitality also featured other hospitality luminaries such as Ahmed Al Khateeb, the Minister of Tourism for Saudi Arabia, the world-renowned chef, Alain Ducasse, Chairman of Marriott Hotels International, David Marriott, Co-founder and former COO of the Ritz Carlton Hotel Company, Horst Schulze, and founder of Hell’s Kitchen, Gordon Ramsay, among others.

The full list is below.

Ahmed Al Khateeb (Minister of Tourism, Saudi Arabia)

Alain Ducasse

Alejandro Reynal

Amanda Hite

Amar Lalvani (The Standard Hotels)

Amber Asher

Amit Jain (Emaar Properties)

Andrea Belfanti

Andy Ingraham

Anne Rigail (Air France)

Anthony Capuano (CEO, Marriott Hotels)

Aradhana Khowala

Avi Brosh (Palisociety)

Aziz Boolani

Beatrice Tollman

Brian Chesky (AirBnB)

Carole Ackermann

Chris Nassetta

Christina Ong (COMO Hotels)

Christine Duffy (Carnival Cruise Lines)

Claire Chiang (Banyan Tree)

Daniel Lubert (The First Group)

David Clouse (VRBO co-founder)

David Kong

David Marriott (Marriott Hotels)

Deepak Ohri

Dorothy Dowling

Dr. Erinn Tucker-Oluwole, PhD

Dr. Harpreet A De Singh

Dr. Jeffrey O

Dupe Olusola

Elisabetta Fabri

Emily Goldfischer

Filip Boyen

Fran Brasseux

Francis Davidson (Sonder)

Frances Kiradjian

Frank M. Pfaller

Giada Pamela De Laurentiis

Gilda Perez-Alvarado

Glenn Haussman

Gordon Ramsay (Hell's Kitchen)

Harris Rosen

Horst Schulze

Hussain Sajwani (DAMAC Properties)

Ian Schrager (PUBLIC Hotel)

Inès Blal

Inge Huijbrechts, MBA

Isadore Sharp (Four Seasons Hotels)

Jane Pendlebury

Jerry Inzerillo

Jonathan Tisch (Loews Hotels)

José Koechlin Von Stein

Julia Simpson (World Travel & Tourism Council)

Kate Walsh

Leslie D. Hale

Leticia Proctor

Lindsey Ueberroth

Lynn Clouse (VRBO co-founder)

Lynne Embleton

Marina MacDonald

Marjan Rintel

Mary Gostelow

Matt Goldberg (TripAdvisor)

Michael Deitemeyer

Michael Levie (Citizen M)

Mohamed Ali Rashed Alabbar (Emaar Properties)

Muhamad al-Halifa al-Mubarak (Chaiman, DCT, Abu Dhabi)

Nakul Anand (ITC Hotels)

Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao (VietJet Air)

Pantajali "Patu" Keswani (Lemon Tree Hotels)

Paul Miller

Peggy Berg

Peter Kern (Expedia)

Peter Ricci

Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi (Oberoi Group)

Rafael Museri (Selina)

Rattan Chadha (Citizen M)

Ritesh Agarwal (OYO Rooms)

Robert Gilbert

Roger Dow

Rupesh “Rup” Patel

Seiji Yamamoto

Sharan Pasricha

Sheila Johnson

Sonia Cheng

Stephanie Linnartz

Steve Wynn

Susan Arnold

Tilman Fertitta

Tracy L Prigmore

Vladislav Doronin (Aman Resorts)

William "Chip" Rogers

William Heinecke (Minor International)

Wolfgang Puck

Xenia zu Hohenlohe

Yang Huiyan (Country Garden Holdings)

Yoshihiro Murata (Kaiseki Chef)

Yvonne Makolo (RwandAir)

Zurab Pololikashvili (World Tourism Organization)

