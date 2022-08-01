This past week shined the global spotlight brightly on Nigeria as two Nigerians were recognized among the 100 Most Powerful People in Global Hospitality by the International Hospitality Institute. The Nigerian-American educator and author, Dr. Jeffrey Obomeghie, known to many as Dr. Jeffrey O, and Dupe Olusola, Managing Director and CEO at Transcorp Hotels PLC, were both honored by the International Hospitality Institute for their work in promoting the hospitality industry.
Dr Jeffrey Obomeghie and Dupe Olusola among the 100 most powerful people in global hospitality
#FeatureByJeffreyObomeghie - Dr Jeffrey Obomeghie and Dupe Olusola are the two Nigerians honored among the 100 most powerful people in global hospitality
The Global 100 in Hospitality also featured other hospitality luminaries such as Ahmed Al Khateeb, the Minister of Tourism for Saudi Arabia, the world-renowned chef, Alain Ducasse, Chairman of Marriott Hotels International, David Marriott, Co-founder and former COO of the Ritz Carlton Hotel Company, Horst Schulze, and founder of Hell’s Kitchen, Gordon Ramsay, among others.
The full list is below.
Ahmed Al Khateeb (Minister of Tourism, Saudi Arabia)
Alain Ducasse
Alejandro Reynal
Amanda Hite
Amar Lalvani (The Standard Hotels)
Amber Asher
Amit Jain (Emaar Properties)
Andrea Belfanti
Andy Ingraham
Anne Rigail (Air France)
Anthony Capuano (CEO, Marriott Hotels)
Aradhana Khowala
Avi Brosh (Palisociety)
Aziz Boolani
Beatrice Tollman
Brian Chesky (AirBnB)
Carole Ackermann
Chris Nassetta
Christina Ong (COMO Hotels)
Christine Duffy (Carnival Cruise Lines)
Claire Chiang (Banyan Tree)
Daniel Lubert (The First Group)
David Clouse (VRBO co-founder)
David Kong
David Marriott (Marriott Hotels)
Deepak Ohri
Dorothy Dowling
Dr. Erinn Tucker-Oluwole, PhD
Dr. Harpreet A De Singh
Dr. Jeffrey O
Dupe Olusola
Elisabetta Fabri
Emily Goldfischer
Filip Boyen
Fran Brasseux
Francis Davidson (Sonder)
Frances Kiradjian
Frank M. Pfaller
Giada Pamela De Laurentiis
Gilda Perez-Alvarado
Glenn Haussman
Gordon Ramsay (Hell's Kitchen)
Harris Rosen
Horst Schulze
Hussain Sajwani (DAMAC Properties)
Ian Schrager (PUBLIC Hotel)
Inès Blal
Inge Huijbrechts, MBA
Isadore Sharp (Four Seasons Hotels)
Jane Pendlebury
Jerry Inzerillo
Jonathan Tisch (Loews Hotels)
José Koechlin Von Stein
Julia Simpson (World Travel & Tourism Council)
Kate Walsh
Leslie D. Hale
Leticia Proctor
Lindsey Ueberroth
Lynn Clouse (VRBO co-founder)
Lynne Embleton
Marina MacDonald
Marjan Rintel
Mary Gostelow
Matt Goldberg (TripAdvisor)
Michael Deitemeyer
Michael Levie (Citizen M)
Mohamed Ali Rashed Alabbar (Emaar Properties)
Muhamad al-Halifa al-Mubarak (Chaiman, DCT, Abu Dhabi)
Nakul Anand (ITC Hotels)
Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao (VietJet Air)
Pantajali "Patu" Keswani (Lemon Tree Hotels)
Paul Miller
Peggy Berg
Peter Kern (Expedia)
Peter Ricci
Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi (Oberoi Group)
Rafael Museri (Selina)
Rattan Chadha (Citizen M)
Ritesh Agarwal (OYO Rooms)
Robert Gilbert
Roger Dow
Rupesh “Rup” Patel
Seiji Yamamoto
Sharan Pasricha
Sheila Johnson
Sonia Cheng
Stephanie Linnartz
Steve Wynn
Susan Arnold
Tilman Fertitta
Tracy L Prigmore
Vladislav Doronin (Aman Resorts)
William "Chip" Rogers
William Heinecke (Minor International)
Wolfgang Puck
Xenia zu Hohenlohe
Yang Huiyan (Country Garden Holdings)
Yoshihiro Murata (Kaiseki Chef)
Yvonne Makolo (RwandAir)
Zurab Pololikashvili (World Tourism Organization)
---
#FeaturedPost #FeatureByJeffreyObomeghie
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng