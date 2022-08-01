Dr Jeffrey Obomeghie and Dupe Olusola among the 100 most powerful people in global hospitality

This past week shined the global spotlight brightly on Nigeria as two Nigerians were recognized among the 100 Most Powerful People in Global Hospitality by the International Hospitality Institute. The Nigerian-American educator and author, Dr. Jeffrey Obomeghie, known to many as Dr. Jeffrey O, and Dupe Olusola, Managing Director and CEO at Transcorp Hotels PLC, were both honored by the International Hospitality Institute for their work in promoting the hospitality industry.