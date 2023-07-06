ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Twitter threatens Meta with lawsuit over rival app Threads

Nurudeen Shotayo

Twitter alleged that Meta poached some of its sacked staff who are still in possession of some trade secrets.

Elon Musk's Twitter isn't happy with the emergence of the Threads app launched by Mark Zuckerberg's Meta [Christophe Morin/IP3/Getty Images]
Elon Musk's Twitter isn't happy with the emergence of the Threads app launched by Mark Zuckerberg's Meta [Christophe Morin/IP3/Getty Images]

Recommended articles

On Wednesday, July 5, 2023, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, rolled out Threads, a text-based Twitter-like platform.

Thread's entrance into the social media space was greeted with instant frenzied acceptance as the app quickly gained over 10 million users in less than 24 hours after going live.

Owing to its resemblance to Twitter as well as its direct link to Instagram, many users have tipped Thread to knock the bird app off its perch - or, at least, give it a good run for its money.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just hours after Threads made its debut, a lawyer for Twitter, Alex Spiro, dispatched a letter to Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, accusing the company of poaching former employees to create a ‘copycat’ application.

In the letter sighted by Semafor, Twitter accused the social media giant of engaging in "systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter's trade secrets and other intellectual property."

"Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights, and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information," Spiro wrote in the letter.

He added, "Twitter reserves all rights, including, but not limited to, the right to seek both civil remedies and injunctive relief without further notice to prevent any further retention, disclosure, or use of its intellectual property by Meta."

ADVERTISEMENT

Spiro alleged that Meta hired dozens of former Twitter staffers who "had and continue to have access to Twitter's trade secrets and other highly confidential information."

He also claimed that Meta assigned those employees to develop "Meta’s copycat 'Threads' app with the specific intent that they use Twitter's trade secrets and other intellectual property in order to accelerate the development of Meta's competing app, in violation of both state and federal law as well as those employees’ ongoing obligations to Twitter."

Since the platform was acquired in 2022 by billionaire, Elon Musk, Twitter has undergone some radical changes that have corroded user-experience on the platform.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Twitter threatens Meta with lawsuit over rival app Threads

Twitter threatens Meta with lawsuit over rival app Threads

The Chinese navy intends to protect Nigeria’s resources off its coasts

The Chinese navy intends to protect Nigeria’s resources off its coasts

Visa player of the match will deliver a win for Women-Owned businesses at FIFA Women’s World Cup™

Visa player of the match will deliver a win for Women-Owned businesses at FIFA Women’s World Cup™

Kenya's new tax initiative has received a nod of approval from the World Bank

Kenya's new tax initiative has received a nod of approval from the World Bank

Power consumers kick as Nigeria exports electricity worth $50 million in 2022

Power consumers kick as Nigeria exports electricity worth $50 million in 2022

AfDB approves $7.88m grant to boost renewable energy in Africa

AfDB approves $7.88m grant to boost renewable energy in Africa

See the 8 African countries set to partner with South Korea on a new deal

See the 8 African countries set to partner with South Korea on a new deal

Tinubu pledges support for completion of Africa's gas project

Tinubu pledges support for completion of Africa's gas project

Zylus Homes bags short-term, long-term ratings from SEC-licenced DataPro

Zylus Homes bags short-term, long-term ratings from SEC-licenced DataPro

Pulse Sports

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FG eyes ₦12 billion revenue from Proof of Ownership verification fee

FG eyes ₦12 billion revenue from Proof of Ownership verification fee

Nigeria's revenue from crude oil exports hits $11 billion in H1, 2023

Nigeria's revenue from crude oil exports hits $11 billion in H1, 2023

NDPC moves to investigate online lenders as users lodge over 400 complaints (Credit: MakeMoney.ng)

NDPC moves to investigate online lenders as users lodge over 400 complaints

'Repair of old refineries to remedy subsidy removal' - Nebuwa

'Repair old refineries to remedy subsidy removal' - Nebuwa