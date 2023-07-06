ADVERTISEMENT
'Idan has landed' – President Tinubu joins Threads

Ima Elijah

Tinubu announces his presence on the new platform that rivals Twitter.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was sworn in on Monday, May 29, 2023. [Oraclenews]
Owned by Meta, the parent company founded by the renowned Mark Zuckerberg, Threads has experienced a significant surge in user sign-ups, with over 10 million people joining after Elon Musk's implementation of strict measures on Twitter.

President Tinubu wasted no time in making his presence felt on Threads, as he shared his inaugural video message as the country's leader. In his post, he announced his presence, captioning it, "My fellow Tailors, Idan has landed."

Tinubu joins Threads
Since joining the platform, President Tinubu has garnered an impressive following of more than 28,000 individuals who are actively engaging with his content. This demonstrates the growing popularity and influence of Threads among both Nigerian citizens and the wider global audience.

As the President becomes an active participant on Threads, it remains to be seen how this new social media platform will shape the communication dynamics between leaders and citizens. With its growing user base and President Tinubu's enthusiastic engagement, Threads has the potential to become a significant platform for political discourse and public engagement in Nigeria.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

