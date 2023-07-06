'Idan has landed' – President Tinubu joins Threads

Owned by Meta, the parent company founded by the renowned Mark Zuckerberg, Threads has experienced a significant surge in user sign-ups, with over 10 million people joining after Elon Musk's implementation of strict measures on Twitter.

President Tinubu wasted no time in making his presence felt on Threads, as he shared his inaugural video message as the country's leader. In his post, he announced his presence, captioning it, "My fellow Tailors, Idan has landed."

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Since joining the platform, President Tinubu has garnered an impressive following of more than 28,000 individuals who are actively engaging with his content. This demonstrates the growing popularity and influence of Threads among both Nigerian citizens and the wider global audience.