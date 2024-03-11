ADVERTISEMENT
Tough Nigerian economy already affecting Ramadan sales

Traders appeal to dealers and retailers of food items in the state to drastically reduce their prices in the spirit of the Holy month.

Some of the traders who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Kano, attributed the situation to low purchasing power of customers.

A food stuff dealer, Malam Tanko Idris, said that when compared to previous years, sales have fallen short this year. Idris noted that though prices of some commodities, especially consumables normally soar during Ramadan fasting period, people still purchased goods.

A perishable items dealer, Saminu Dauda, also complained that business was not thriving as much as it used to be. He explained that economic downturn in the country contributed to the ugly situation.

A vegetable seller, Sani Ali, lamented that the situation was strange compared to what he had seen in the market whenever Ramadan was approaching or starts. Ali said that many customers complained of paucity of funds due to the economic situation.

He also lamented that the economic realities have affected the purchasing power of many customers. A buyer, Nura Baba, particularly complained of the high prices of rice, millet, flour and sugar, which, he said, have been disturbing him as the fasting period approaches.

“For example, with sugar selling at more than ₦5,5000 per measure, rice costing more than ₦3,500 per measure, millet being sold at ₦1,800 per slot, and crate of egg going for ₦3,300, how do they want us to feed during the Ramadan period?” he questioned.

He appealed to dealers and retailers of food items in the state to “drastically reduce their prices in the spirit of the Holy month."

