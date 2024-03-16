These 15 countries have banned TikTok over cybersecurity concerns

The bone of contention is the Data Security Law implemented by the Chinese government in 2017 which requires companies to hand over personal data relevant to the country’s national security.

While most governments have enforced a blanket ban on usage of the app, some other countries including International government bodies like the European Commission and NATO have laid down strict guidelines and set up legislations to restrict usage of the app over security concerns.

15 countries that have banned TikTok

Some of the countries that have enforced restrictions on TikTok usage include:

1. Afghanistan

Shortly after the Taliban took over the government in Afghanistan, they announced a ban on the app in 2022. According to Taliban Spokesman, Inamullah Samangani, the platform's content "was not consistent with Islamic laws", and the ban was put in place to “prevent the younger generation from being misled.”

2. Australia

The Australian government in 2023, banned the app from all federal government-owned devices, over security concerns.

With this action, Australia became the latest U.S.-allied country to move against the Chinese-owned video app.

The ban comes amid security concerns raised by the country's Department of Home Affairs, citing growing worries that the Chinese-owned company, ByteDance would release users' data to China.

However, the Australian prime minister, Anthony Albanese, has shut down moves to completely ban the app’s usage in the country.

3. Belgium

The Belgian government announced the ban on using TikTok on government work phones and gadgets, citing Bytedance's link with the Chinese government. According to the Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, the Belgian national security council had warned of the risks associated with the large amounts of data collected by TikTok.

4. Canada

The Canadian government in 2023, announced a TikTok ban on government-issued devices. According to the statement, the app presented an "unacceptable" level of risk to privacy and security, adding to the growing disagreement between the two countries.

5. Denmark

Although the Danish government has not officially declared its position on the ban on TikTok usage, some major government agencies like Denmark's Defense Ministry and Danish universities have declared their positions and also enforced a ban on the app by agency staff.

Agency staff have been asked to delete the app from their mobile devices because of the "risk of spying.”

6. India

The Indian government in 2020, initiated a nationwide blanket ban on the app and 58 other apps with ties to China like Shein and WeChat. India cited a threat to users’ data privacy and national security.

The ban came just after an altercation between Indian soldiers with the Chinese army which led to the death of about 20 Indian soldiers along the border.

7. Nepal

The Government of Nepal in 2023, announced a ban on the Chinese-owned app TikTok accusing the app of having contents that were detrimental to social harmony.

Following the announcement, the Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA) mandated all internet service providers in the country to block the app.

According to the Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Rekha Sharma, the app which is widely used in the country, especially by younger and female social media users is used to spread malicious content.

8. The Netherlands

Following reports by the Dutch intelligence agency AIVD which listed China, Russia, Iran and North Korea as having offensive cyber programs, the Dutch government banned the use of the app by government officials.

To enforce this ban on government-owned gadgets, the government announced plans to set up all mobile devices given to central government staff to ensure the installation of only pre-permitted apps, software and/or functionalities

9. New Zealand

New Zealand in 2023, joined other European countries by announcing plans to ban New Zealand's parliament from using TikTok on all staff devices.

According to parliamentary service chief executive, Rafael Gonzalez-Montero, the decision was made based on an analysis by the country's experts and following discussion across government and internationally.

10. Norway

In 2023, the Norwegian Parliament banned TikTok on governmental devices after the country's justice minister, Emilie Enger Mehl revealed the Norwegian intelligence services had fingered Russia and China as the main risk factors for Norway's security interests.

The ban comes after the Norwegian government banned ministers and officials from using the app on government-issued phones.

11. Somalia

The Somali government in August 2023, banned TikTok over concerns of terror-related content.

The ban also affected the messaging app Telegram, and online betting website 1XBet as the country initiated moves to limit the spread of indecent content and propaganda.

Following the ban, the country’s communications minister, Jama Hassan Khalif, ordered internet companies to restrict the network services of the affected applications as they were used by terrorists and immoral groups to spread horrific images and misinformation to the public.

12. Taiwan

Government devices in Taiwan were banned from using Chinese-made software, including TikTok, in December 2022.

The ban came after the country initiated a probe against the Chinese-owned app on suspicion of illegally operating a subsidiary in the country.

13. United Kingdom

The United Kingdom in 2023, joined the long list of countries that have restricted the Chinese social media platform from government-owned devices.

According to Cabinet Office minister, Oliver Dowden, the development comes amid reviews by the UK's National Cyber Security Centre. and following similar restrictions made by key international partners like the U.S. and Canadian governments and the European Commission.

14. United States

Although TikTok has not been officially banned in the US, the platform's future is currently threatened as a bill has just been passed that would see its activities restricted in the country.

The US first initiated moves to ban TikTok in 2023 when the FBI and U.S. Department of Justice accused TikTok of spying on American journalists, thus launching an investigation into the social media platform.

According to the US government, there are growing concerns that TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance may leak data of its US users to the Chinese government.

15. Italy

TikTok is currently facing a huge challenge in Italy as The Italian Competition Authority has slammed a €10 million fine on the company for failing to protect users from a harmful game known as the French Scar Challenge.

The fine comes amid the retinue of restrictions by European countries and recently, the US as it hopes to cut the platforms links with Bytedance, its Chinese parent company.