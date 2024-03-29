ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Businesses that received COVID-19 loans yet to repay over ₦261bn years later

Solomon Ekanem

The CBN introduced the TCF with a ₦50 billion package to cushion the effect of the economic meltdown during the COVID-19 era.

CBN raises alarm over unpaid ₦261bn COVID-19 SME loans [Pulse]
CBN raises alarm over unpaid ₦261bn COVID-19 SME loans [Pulse]

Recommended articles

The CBN in 2020, introduced the TCF with a ₦50 billion package to cushion the effect of the economic meltdown during the COVID-19 era. The TCF was created to support households and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The CBN document further stated that out of the ₦419.42 billion disbursed, the total amount of principal repayments was ₦41.39 billion, and interest repayments stood approximately at ₦174.60 million.

Further breakdown also showed an outstanding amount of roughly ₦378.03 billion, while the overdue repayment stood at ₦261.07 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The TCF as expected, created 1,585,872 direct and indirect jobs, contributing to Nigeria’s employment landscape and also supported 792,936 beneficiaries across the country comprising 117,964 small businesses and 674,972 households.

According to the CBN document, 10 SMEs who received ₦2.5 million each from the facility were sighted as the top beneficiaries.

Out of the 10 beneficiaries, nine have been labeled ‘non-performing’, with one of the defaulting companies repaying as low as just ₦8,302.35 out of the ₦2.5million loan.

Only one company, Centriculture Limited, was labeled as ‘performing’, with a repayment of ₦1,000,000.00.

The FG-owned NIRSAL Microfinance Bank (NIRSAL-MFB), in a bid to recover the bad loans, activated its Global Standing Instruction (GSI) last year. With this, the financial institution enabled direct debits from the defaulting customers’ bank accounts.

ADVERTISEMENT

NIRSAL also went ahead to upload details of all defaulting beneficiaries on the CBN’s Credit Risk Management System (CRMS) to stop them from accessing credits anywhere in the world.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Businesses that received COVID-19 loans yet to repay over ₦261bn years later

Businesses that received COVID-19 loans yet to repay over ₦261bn years later

10 African countries that waste the most food in 2024

10 African countries that waste the most food in 2024

Isimi Lagos: Nigeria’s elite country home community valued at over $50m

Isimi Lagos: Nigeria’s elite country home community valued at over $50m

African Nations to dominate top 10 growing economies worldwide in 2024

African Nations to dominate top 10 growing economies worldwide in 2024

What does CBN recapitalisation mean for Nigerian banks? [Explainer]

What does CBN recapitalisation mean for Nigerian banks? [Explainer]

CBN raises commercial banks' capital base to ₦500bn

CBN raises commercial banks' capital base to ₦500bn

CoinGecko Reports 50% of Investors Choose Solana: Why crypto whales are moving $1m into new Solana meme coin Slothana

CoinGecko Reports 50% of Investors Choose Solana: Why crypto whales are moving $1m into new Solana meme coin Slothana

Naira falls against dollar by 0.7% on Thursday

Naira falls against dollar by 0.7% on Thursday

Top 10 countries with the worst inflation rates

Top 10 countries with the worst inflation rates

Pulse Sports

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria [TechEconomy]

CBN increases interest rate to 24.75%

Naira to dollar rate in Nigeria

Naira appreciates further to ₦1,382.95/$ at official market

NewsNow Nigeria app officially launches in Amazon Appstore

NewsNow Nigeria app officially launches in Amazon Appstore

Dogecoin price surges but new meme coin DOGE20 offers faster transactions, staking rewards and potentially higher ROI for investors

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE at $0.2 by March or ROI with DOGE20?