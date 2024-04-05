ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Top 5 best-governed countries in Africa

Solomon Ekanem

World Economics used corruption perception, rule of law, press freedom, and political rights indexes to rank the countries.

Best governed countries in Africa [Architecture Lab]
Best governed countries in Africa [Architecture Lab]

World Economics has revealed the list of well-governed countries in Africa using various statistics derived from individual countries.

Recommended articles

According to World Economics, the criteria for determining and ranking the countries is assessed using four main indexes which include corruption perception, rule of law, press freedom, and political rights.

With Nigeria missing from the list, other African countries like Mauritius, Ghana and Namibia have secured their positions as some of the best-governed countries globally with a B grade which signifies a good and well-budding economy.

At the bottom of the list is Libya with a grade of E and an index of 15.4. The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) also has grade E and an index of 21.6 then Chad is also listed with an index of 23.2

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the five best-governed countries in Africa;

The grade definitions are A: Very good, B: Good, C: Average, D: Poor and E: Very poor, and corruption levels - 0 = Bad, 100 = Good.

Mauritius was graded B, with an index of 69.3 making it the best-governed country on the African continent and a corruption level of 55.7.

ADVERTISEMENT

Namibia is ranked 2nd with a grade of B and an index of 69.1. The country also has a corruption index of 54.4.

South Africa comes in third position with a grade of B and an index score of 65.5. It has a corruption index of 45.6.

ADVERTISEMENT

Botswana is placed 4th ahead with a grade of B and an index of 65.1. Its corruption index is 65.6.

Ghana comes in fifth place with a grade of B with an index of 61.7. Its corruption index stands at 47.8.

Best governed countries in Africa [World Map]
Best governed countries in Africa [World Map] BI Africa
Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Africa will be the fastest-growing region after East and South Asia in the developing world in 2023, and Africa will continue this trend in 2024 and 2025 [World Finance]

African Nations to dominate top 10 growing economies worldwide in 2024

NCC directed telecom operators to block 12 million SIM cards not linked to NIN. [Punch]

No deadline extension for phone lines not linked to NIN  — NCC insists

Crypto casinos that accepts Bitcoin cash

Crypto casinos that accepts Bitcoin cash

Naira strengthens at official market, hits ₦1,278.58 against dollar

Naira strengthens at official market, hits ₦1,278.58 against dollar