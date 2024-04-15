ADVERTISEMENT
Again, naira gains 0.6% against dollar at official market

News Agency Of Nigeria

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange revealed that the Naira gained ₦6.34.

This represents a 0.55% gain when compared to the previous trading date on Friday, April 12, exchanging at ₦1,142.38 to a dollar.

However, the total daily turnover reduced to 251.60 million dollars on Monday down from ₦281.34 million dollars recorded on Friday.

Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporter’s (I&E) window, the Naira traded between ₦1,227 and ₦1,000 against the dollar.

News Agency Of Nigeria

