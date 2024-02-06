ADVERTISEMENT
10 most corrupt African countries heading into 2024

Chinedu Okafor

The dangers of corruption in Africa are manifold, affecting every facet of society. Tackling corruption requires a comprehensive and concerted effort from the government and civil society. Implementing robust anti-corruption measures, strengthening institutions, and promoting transparency are crucial steps toward building a more just, equitable, and prosperous future for the people of Africa.

  • Business Insider Africa presents the 10 most corrupt African countries heading into 2024.
  • This list is courtesy of Transparency International.
  • Somalia stands as the world’s most corrupt country.

Transparency International, a global movement working in over 100 countries to end the injustice of corruption, whose data this list is based on, stated that “where corruption is the norm, vulnerable people have restricted access to justice while the rich and powerful capture whole justice systems, at the expense of the common good.”

According to Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), two-thirds of countries in the world have some form of corruption issue.

Read also: 10 of the least corrupt African countries heading into 2024

A number of these countries are African, as the continent continues to fight against corruption.

Transparency International’s CPI ranks 180 countries and territories around the globe by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, scoring on a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

While North Africa has shown some progress in tackling corruption over the years, Sub-Saharan Africa maintains the lowest corruption index of any region. Against a global average of 43, Sub-Saharan Africa averages 33.

With that said, here are the 10 most corrupt African countries heading into 2024.

Rank Country Corruption Perception index Global Rank
1. Somalia 11 180th
2. South Sudan 13 177th
3. Equatorial Guinea 17 172nd
4. Libya 18 170th
5. Sudan 20 162nd
6. Democratic Republic of Congo 20 162nd
7. Comoros 20 162nd
8. Chad 20 162nd
9. Burundi 20 162nd
10. Eritrea 21 161st
Chinedu Okafor is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

