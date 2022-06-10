Do .NG Domain Names make a difference for Business?

There are many reasons why .ng domains are better for your business.

Priced in Naira , they are typically cheaper than international domain types like .com, .net, .org.

, they are typically cheaper than international domain types like .com, .net, .org. They rank better on search engines like Google - provided all other factors are equal. SEO is not a straight science.

like Google - provided all other factors are equal. SEO is not a straight science. They are accepted globally and identify your business with Nigeria.

How can you get a .ng domain name?

You can find your .ng domains from an accredited registrar like Web4Africa. Established in 2002, Web4Africa is an ICANN Accredited Domain Name Registrar that NiRA (Nigerian domain registry) also accredited to offer the .ng domains.

Am I compelled to buy a .ng domain?

While .ng is strongly advisable for Nigerian businesses, it is not compulsory that you use it exclusively. Where you do not wish to use .ng as your primary domain, you can still register it and redirect the traffic to your primary domain name.

How much will a .ng domain name cost?

Prices vary widely and can be as low as 750 Naira (as of June 2022) for .name.ng domain registrations. Other .ng extension prices are slightly higher.

How can I protect my business in the namespace?

The ideal way to protect your business name is to register your company/business name under as my .ng extensions as possible, whether you choose to deploy them or not. That can at least stop cyber-quarters from highjacking your name or trademark in the namespace.

Conclusion

If you're running a business in Nigeria, then .ng domain names are the perfect way to show your customers that you're a credible and trustworthy organisation. In addition, .ng domains also help improve your search engine ranking, making it easier for people to find your website. So, if you want to get the most out of your online presence, register a .ng domain name for your business.

To learn more about domain names, web hosting, virtual servers and related services, visit Web4Africa at web4africa.ng

