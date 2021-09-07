Types of domain names you can register from Nigeria

Ideally, your best choice of domain name would be determined by your affinity to the domain name type. This affinity could be the purpose of your domain registration like the type of business you wish to take online or your geographic location, in this case, Nigeria.

Domains are an ideal way to brand your company websites, email and other web resources. They make it easy for the public to identify your entity on the internet. An example in the case of email, info @ example.com will always be better than example (at) some free email provider dot com

.NG – the best domain name extension for Nigeria

If I am to start with the geographic affinity, the best domain name extension you can choose for your online endeavour is easily .NG – by a long stretch – especially if you are targeting a Nigerian audience or marketplace.

.NG is the official top-level country-code domain name system for the country Nigeria. As of September 2021, there are over 180,000 actively registered .ng domains – of all different types. It enjoys widespread use in Nigeria and has fast become the go-to choice for Nigerians who need an affordable choice for their website and/or email deployment.

There are some 10 types of .ng domains you can choose from, for just about every type of entity in Nigeria.

.AFRICA – expanding into our African continent

Where you need to expand your online enterprise beyond the shores of Nigeria, within the African continent, no other domain extension beats .africa

.africa domains are specifically designed to be intended for targeting any of the over-50 countries and territories with the continent. Where you are targeting just two African countries or the entire continent, you cannot go wrong with .africa domains.

As of September 2021, there are about 30,000 actively registered .africa domain names by registrants across 135 countries.

Going Global

Where you wish to go global with your outlook, there are hundreds of other domain extensions you can choose from, across over a dozen categories.

These categories are Business, Education, Entertainment, Finance, Fun, Healthcare, Home & Construction, legal, News & Information, Photography, Political & Military, Real Estate, Sports & Fitness, Style & Fashion, Technology, Travel & Geography, Shopping & Retail, Food & Beverage and Marketing & Communications.

Irrespective of whatever industry your business / organization is, there’s always a perfect domain extension that fits your needs perfectly.

About Web4Africa

Established in 2002, Web4Africa offers .ng, .africa and over 300 other domain name extensions to clients in Nigeria and worldwide. Web4Africa is a leading ICANN Accredited Domain Name Registrar in Africa with more domains in its portfolio than most other African registrars.

