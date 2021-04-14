DMO lists N150b FG bonds for auction

It explained that interest rates would be paid “semi-annually,” with bullet repayment on the maturity date.

The office said that the bonds qualify as securities in which trustees can invest under the Trustee Investment Act.

“It also qualifies as government securities within the meaning of Company Income Tax Act and Personal Income Tax Act for tax exemption for pension funds and other investors.

“It is listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange,” DMO explained.

The DMO added that all federal government bonds qualified as liquid assets for the calculation of liquidity ratio for banks.