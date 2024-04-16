Dangote crashes diesel price to ₦,1000/litre to lower inflation rate

The company announced the price reduction in a statement by its spokesperson, Nduka Chiejina, on the night of Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

The refinery had adopted a substantial price cut when it rolled out the products at ₦1,200 per litre three weeks ago, representing over 30% reduction from the previous market price of about ₦1,600 per litre.

It noted that the latest reduction of diesel price s expected to have a ripple effect on all the spheres of the economy and reduce the ballooning inflation rate.

“In an unprecedented move, Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced a further reduction of the price of diesel from ₦1,200 to ₦1,000/litre.

