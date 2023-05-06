Dala Inland Port begins operation, receives first container for export.

Rabiu said this during the formal introduction of DIDP to customs, clearing and forwarding agents and other stakeholders at the company’s office in Kano on Friday.

He stressed the commitment of the management to enforce international standards and best practices in handling of cargoes in the facility.

According to him, the company will create an enabling environment for a seamless and improved service delivery.

The managing director said he was satisfied with the unveiling of DIDP as port of origin and destination which would generate job opportunity and enhance economic development in the state.

He said that the port was a ready port for cargo movement from origin to destination and gave assurance that the company would render modernised and digital services for smooth operations.

Rabiu added that the meeting was organised to showcase the level of preparedness of the port to stakeholders.

Earlier, the Chairman of the DIDP Board, Alhaji Abubakar Bawuro, said that the port would service Nigeria’s neighbouring countries and would also serve as a window among the countries to do business conveniently.

He said that the inland dry port would facilitate delivery of cargo from the door of the manufacturer to the buyers.

Bawuro noted that the port was ready for visitors as it received one container for export.

He added that the port had capacity of 20,000 Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) and called on all stakeholders to patronise it.

In his remarks, the Representative of Kano/Jigawa Customs Area Command, Sambo Khalil, assured of the service commitment and support for the successful take-off of the dry port.

Also speaking, John Jenkins of SIFAX Cargo Handling and Logistics, called for a synergy to sanitise the system.