The CBN made this known in a circular signed by the Director, Financial Policy and Regulation Department, Kevin Amugo on Wednesday.

The apex bank said the move was part of the bank’s continued effort to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on households, businesses and regulated institutions.

It announced that CBN intervention facilities obtained through participating OFIs Microfinance Banks (MFBs), Primary Mortgage Banks, and Institutions, among others would be given a further one-year moratorium on all principal repayments, also effective March 1, 2020.

According to the circular, OFIs have equally been granted leave to consider temporary and time limited restructuring of the tenor and loan terms for households and businesses affected by COVID-19, subject to the recently issued guidelines for restructuring affected credit facilities in the OFI sub-sector.

Expatiating on the decision of the Bank, the Director, Corporate Communications Department, Mr Isaac Okorafor, said the management approval for the restructuring of credit facilities in the OFI sub-sector was in line with the Bank’s desire to alleviate momentary strain on households, businesses and regulated institutions triggered by the lockdown due to COVID-19.

Okorafor explained that the CBN would also continue to monitor developments and implement appropriate measures to safeguard financial stability and support stakeholders impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, he disclosed that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the CBN for the month of May 2020, had been scheduled to hold on Thursday.