Cheapest countries to invest in

United States

The leader of world capitalism may be in a significant identity crisis. However, it is still undoubtedly the country that exercises the most influence in the global economic, social and cultural world.

When you think about investing in stocks on the stock market, the most popular in the world are from the United States.

Likewise, the country's public bonds are the most sought after in international markets.

Despite the American Empire's crisis, it is still the most demanded in the world, and many people want to go to live in that country, some for work, others for comfort, and others to do business.

The options to invest in the United States from inside or outside are many, more than we can find in any other country.

The United States has always provided foreign investors with a stable and welcoming market. As a place to do business, the the country offers a predictable and transparent legal system, low taxes, outstanding infrastructure, and access to the world's most lucrative consumer market.

Mexico

The North American country is called upon to dominate the Spanish-speaking economies. It is only a matter of time before it leaves Spain far behind in economic size.

Mexico is not only growing quantitatively but qualitatively as well. Its economy is more and more developed, which is reflected in its society, with a growing middle class and increasingly sophisticated behavior.

The country has many powerful industries and an exciting stock market sector.

Real estate investments are trendy in the country with significant population growth. Despite emigrating to the United States, it grows so the government increasingly needs infrastructure.

Investment opportunities that abound in Mexico can be found in fintech and e-commerce.

Spain

Spain is a country that seems to have been in crisis for many years, but for some reason, it does not fully reflect it.

If you go around the country, it seems pretty stable, and not only that, but it continues to attract vast amounts of immigration every year because there is Return on Investment on every investment made.

Colombia

Colombia is one of the most notable success stories in Latin America in recent years. It has grown more than the average, and each time it is presented as a more developed country, leaving behind the bad image of years ago of insecurity and guerrillas.

The country has an increasingly flourishing stock market, with stocks like Ecopetrol becoming increasingly popular.

The Colombian investment atmosphere has been considered one of the most favorable for foreign investment. Colombia is one of the most open economies, in terms of the percentage of property owned by foreigners, in Latin America. Colombia's country risk is 185 points.

China

China is the history of our time. The Asian giant is emerging as the new great world power, called to unseat the United States as a leader in the global economy. Some think that leadership will also occur in the social and cultural fields.

That is why it is one of the most sought-after countries to invest in today and why investors have their eyes on the giant.

Most of the factors explaining China's success have also been influential in attracting FDI to other countries: market size, labor costs, quality of infrastructure, and government policies. FDI has contributed to higher investment and productivity growth and has created jobs and a dynamic export sector.

In conclusion, these are the cheapest countries you can invest in and have a high return on investment.