Bolt’s new in-app calling feature allows you make calls to your driver without airtime!

With the new Bolt Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) feature, we will show how to reach your driver straight from the Bolt App.

Here we go:

VoIP is a method for the delivery of voice communication over the Internet. It facilitates voice-based phone calls using internet connection instead of a regular telephone service. Basically, this means that you can now call your driver from the Bolt app.

The new feature uses internet connection which means if your data connection is strong enough to order a ride, then it is good enough to make a call via the Bolt platform. The VoIP feature also helps to eliminate latency issues, call forwarding, or call dropouts between riders and drivers.

To activate and use this new feature, you are required to update your Bolt App and tap on the “Call in-app” button on the “Contact driver” options menu. Once the feature is enabled, a call can be connected through the App to access the phone’s microphone. The feature is also available for drivers and will notify you when your driver is trying to call you.

As a full-fledged mobility and tech company, Bolt commits to solving problems with innovative solutions. The introduction of Internet based voice calls will ensure ease of access and efficient interaction between riders and drivers. The new feature, designed to protect user data, also adds more security and assurance when riders engage with drivers.

So, when you order your next ride to go visit friends, families, heading to the office or for a business appointment, remember to use the Bolt’s new in-app calling feature.