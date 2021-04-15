5 legit ways to trade Bitcoin in Nigeria despite CBN's recent directive

Which is why at such a time as this, the wisest decision for crypto users is to do business on a secure trading platform like Patricia.

In this article, we highlight five legit ways Patricia can help you keep trading Bitcoin safely and securely notwithstanding the CBN’s restrictions.

Convert Airtime to Bitcoin on Patricia

You can earn Bitcoin with your excess airtime using a feature on the Patricia app which is called Patricia Refill. This feature also allows you to pay for your bills, buy airtime and internet data from your bitcoin wallet.

Peer-to-Peer Exchange

Smoothly trade Bitcoin by securely connecting with users who want to buy or sell Bitcoin through the Patricia app. Patricia’s peer-to-peer platform is powered by Vaunt, an international P2P digital currency marketplace that facilitates faster and easier money transactions.

Receive Payments Using Patricia Business

Another brilliant solution by Patricia to help you easily trade Bitcoin is Patricia Business. Patricia Business is a bitcoin payment gateway that allows traders, merchants and business owners across the country to receive Bitcoin payments from their customers, and then have these payments converted to Naira and settled into their local accounts.

Patricia Debit Card

Patricia makes it easy for anyone to make Bitcoin payments using a Patricia Debit Card, the first Bitcoin Debit Card in Africa. The card comes in both physical and virtual forms and can be used to shop online or at Bitcoin ATMs anywhere in the world that you may be. Patricia also has the Naira Debit Card option to allow you spend in Naira from your Bitcoin Wallet.

Patricia Gift Card Trading

You can sell your Giftcard for Bitcoin on buy gift cards using your bitcoin funds on the Patricia app. This is a seamless way to sell or buy bitcoin from users across the world, and earn profits while trading.

With Patricia, you can keep enjoying the convenience and freedom of doing business with Bitcoin without worrying about CBN restrictions or losing your Bitcoin funds to illegit offers.

To get started, visit mypatricia.co and set up your account today.