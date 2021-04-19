321 Exams slashes prices of JAMB preparatory classes by 50%

This is to make it more affordable for students desiring to prepare for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and post-UTME exams to do so without spending so much on tuition.

Speaking about the promo, the company's Head of Operations, Nnaemeka Odunukwe, said 321 Exams has an overriding objective which is to make learning convenient and affordable for everyone.

"What we have done is a further proof that we are only interested in impact. We want young people to pass their UTME and post-UTME very well, and that can only happen if they're able to prepare ahead of the exam.

"We therefore want them to take advantage of the slash in prices to start preparing for the upcoming JAMB UTME."

The slash in prices now brings the price of 3-month subscription to N1,000, N1,250 and N1,500 respectively.

The plan currently sold for N1,000 used to go for N2,000. The subscription plan gives students access to course videos.

The second subscription plan that used to go for N2,500 is now N1,250 and it gives students access to course videos and Computer-Based Test (CBT) practice sessions.

The third bouquet is now N1,500, instead of its earlier N3,000. It gives students access to course videos, CBT, course forum and webinar access.

Odunukwe said classes on the platform are handled by experienced JAMB lecturers who have consistently helped students score high marks over the years.

He reiterated the need for students preparing for June UTME to quickly sign up for the lectures while the 50% prices slash offer still lasts.

321 is Nigeria's first and only online study company. It started business in 2019 with its launch of 321Study (www.321Study.com), a platform that prepares professionals for exams like ICAN, ANAN, ACCA, ATS and others.

In less than 2 years of operation, 321 has achieved unprecedented success, helping thousands of students pass their exams with ease.