These 5 countries are the world's worst cybercrime hotspots — Nigeria is one of them

The researchers gathered the results after surveying about 100 cybercrime experts from around the world.

Each of the experts was asked to identify the countries that contributed significantly to the sources of the five major types of cybercrime which include:

Technical products/services (such as malware)

Attacks and extortion

Data/identity theft (such as hacking or phishing)

Scams (such as business email compromise or online auction fraud)

Cashing out/money laundering (such as credit card fraud)

Top 5 countries listed as global cybercrime hotspots

The new ranking referred to as the World Cybercrime Index (WCI) showed that Russia topped the list as the greatest cybercrime threat, followed by Ukraine, China, the US and Nigeria.

1. Russia

Russia topped with a WCI score of 58.39 and 81.34 attacks recorded. The survey noted that technically, Russian cybercriminals are considered the best and are the most professional with their crimes having the most impact. Russia scored 8.73 in technical skills.

2. Ukraine

Ukraine came in second position with a WCI score of 36.44, a total attack score of 50.76 and a technical skill of 8.24 also showing a high technical skill set among its hackers.

3. China

China scored 27.86 in WCI, a total attack score of 24.24 and its hackers bagged 7.81 score for technical skills.

4. United States

The US was listed in fourth position scoring 25.01 for WCI, and had a total attack score of 17.68 and a technical score of 7.21.

5. Nigeria

Nigeria came in fifth position with a general WCI score of 21.28, a total attack score of 8.41 and a technical skill of 5.80.