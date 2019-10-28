Wondering what people are watching on this American streaming service?

Business Insider Sub Saharan Africa did a little digging using the search tool to zero in on the popular searches and came up with over 40 answers.

Here is a roundup of the 10 most-watched Nigerian movies on Netflix in this part of the world.

Netflix is known for having an unbelievable amount of content.

Reportedly, this popular American streaming service has about 1,569 TV shows and 4,010 movies, according to Flixable, a third-party Netflix search engine.

Netflix keeps acquiring moreTV shows and movies (Flixable)

This was back in 2018. Since then, the streaming company has acquired a lot of more content including an increasing amount of Nigerian movies. With all these options, it is easy to get confused and overwhelmed.

To help you out, we have compiled a list of the 10 most popular Nigerian movies on Netflix right now:

The Bling Lagosians

The movie The Bling Lagosians follows an affluent, flamboyant, over the top family, the Holloways, living in Lagos. Despite not being as wealthy as they used to be, the family struggles to hold on to their past glory even if it means living in debt.

Moms at War

This follows Ebubechukwu (Omoni Oboli) and Olaide (Funke Akindele), two competitive mothers, who want their kids to always come out on top.

King of Boys

Released back in 2018, the gangster epic movie King of Boys focused on power tussle that tells the story of a businesswoman and philanthropist named Alhaja Eniola Salami (played by Nollywood veteran Sola Sobowale) with growing political ambitions.

Sobowale won the award for the Best Actress in Africa for her role in ‘King Of Boys’ at the 2019 edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) held on Sunday, October 27, 2019.

Adesua Etomi-Wellington also got the Best Actress award in a Supporting Role category while the film competed against ‘The Delivery Boy’, ‘Lara and the Beats,’ ‘Makeroom,’ ‘Gold Statute,’ ‘Up North,’ and ‘Knockout Blessing’ to emerge as the Best Nigerian film.

ALSO READ: Nigerian filmmaker Omoni Oboli talks about the 'non-lucrative' side of Nollywood

Up North

Shot in Bauchi and Lagos states, it follows the story of a rebellious heir from a wealthy family is sent to Northern Nigeria for his national service.

Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons

Set in Abuja, it follows four rich men (the Merry Men) who seduce powerful women, steal from the rich, get contracts from the political elite and give to the poor.

With N230 million, it is the fifth highest-grossing Nigerian film.

New Money

Viewers watch on as a young girl suddenly goes from being a shop girl to a billionaire after her father leaves her with his empire.

Mokalik (Mechanic)

Set in an automobile repair workshop (mechanic village), the movie Mokalik (Mechanic) tells the story of an 11-year-old boy named Ponmile.

Born into a middle-class family, he spends his days as a lowly apprentice at the workshop to gain a different perspective on life.

Tatu

A mother gives birth to a child destined to give her life for her people on her 21st birthday. Things get interesting when the mother tries to avert this.

93 Days

This is the story of the 2014 Ebola outbreak in Nigeria that infected millions of people.

The Wedding Party 2: Destination Dubai

Directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, the sequel to The Wedding Party follows characters as one of them accidentally proposes marriage by accident. Viewers will also see a disastrous traditional engagement ceremony and finally a wedding in Dubai.

This 2017 Nigerian film is currently the highest-grossing Nigerian film of all time. It earned a total of N512 million.