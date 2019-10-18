The weekend is finally here [thank goodness].

To properly unwind and have a great time, Business Insider SSA by Pulse has put together a list of the six new Nollywood additions currently available on this popular American streaming platform.

They feature famous actors like Kate Henshaw-Nuttal, Banky W, Omoni Oboli, Funke Akindele, Sam Dede and Segun Arinze.

Six new Nigerian movies have been added to Netflix just in time for the weekend.

Netflix and chill with these latest films:

Directed by Tope Oshin, this 2018 features Rahama Sadau, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Adesuwa Etomi Wellington, Banky Wellington, Hilda Dokubo, Michelle Dede, Akin Lewis and Ibrahim Onimisi Suleiman.

Shot in Bauchi and Lagos states, it follows the story of a rebellious heir from a wealthy family is sent to Northern Nigeria for his national service.

Viewers watch on as a young girl (Jemima Osunde) suddenly goes from being a shop girl to a billionaire after her father leaves her with his empire.

This follows Ebubechukwu (Omoni Oboli) and Olaide (Funke Akindele), two competitive mothers, who want their kids to always come out on top.

This is the story of the 2014 Ebola outbreak in Nigeria that infected millions of people.

In this, a mother gives birth to a child destined to give her life up for her people on her 21st birthday. Things get interesting when the mother tries to avert this.

The cast includes Segun Arinze, Desmond Elliot, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, Rahama Sadau, Sambasa Nzeribe, Gabriel Afolayan, Hafiz Oyetoro and Frank Donga.

This follows a desperate woman trying to raise money for an expensive surgery on her eight-year-old daughter.

Cheers to the weekend!