Following Netflix's decision to invest in African content, the popular American streaming platform has acquired Kunle Afolayan's critically acclaimed movie 'Mokalik.'

The Nigerian actor, director and producer announced the deal at the maiden edition of the French-Nigerian Cinema Days.

"I wish to inform you that Netflix has acquired Mokalik and some of my other films," he stated at the event, which held from July 2–3 at the Alliance Française, Ikoyi, Lagos state.

Choosing not to disclose the value of his deal, he added that the company has not set a date for when his movies will be released on the platform.

Reportedly, Afolayan has also partnered with Air France to have Mokalik and his other films on platforms like French premium television channel, Canal+.

Commenting on this partnership, Commercial Director of Air France/KLM, Mr Remco Bohre said: “Our partnership with Kunle Afolayan is another way of showing how excited we are –at Air France and KLM– about Nollywood and the Nigerian entertainment industry at large.”

What is Mokalik?

Set in an automobile repair workshop (mechanic village), it tells the story of an 11-year-old boy named Ponmile.

Born into a middle-class family, he spends his days as a lowly apprentice at the workshop in order to gain a different perspective on life.

According to the director, Mokalik was inspired by his real-life experience. He said, "Visiting the mechanic workshop after about 15 years opened my eyes to a lot of things that I believe the world should know about our local auto-car repairs industry."

It features Femi Adebayo, Fathia Williams, Samuel Oludayo Akinpelu, Abdulateef Adedimeji, Charles Okocha, Samuel Ajibola, and Wale Akorede.

The movie also has popular singer Simisola Ogunleye and former Big Brother Naija housemate Tobi Bakre.

Explaining his reason for casting them, Afolayan said, "Tobi is a natural talent and I have always seen that in him, so I decided to cast him for the role. Simi's part was not originally in my head until the writer, Tunde Babalola wrote her character into the film. I had always imagined a Simi in that role and she was able to pull it off."

Mokalik joins a good number of Nollywood movies available on the streaming platform. The growing list includes Genevieve Nnaji's directorial debut 'Lionheart' and 'October 1' (another Afolayan movie).