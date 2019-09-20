Netflix has been adding a lot of Nigerian movies to its platform since the 2018 announcement to invest in the African film industry.

The latest to join is Kemi Adetiba’s ‘King of Boys’.

Check out what Nigerians are saying online.

Netflix is constantly adding to its library of Nigerian films. The newest addition is Kemi Adetiba’s “King of Boys”.

Released back in 2018, the gangster epic movie focused on power tussle that tells the story of a businesswoman and philanthropist named Alhaja Eniola Salami (played by Nollywood veteran Sola Sobowale) with growing political ambitions.

Despite coming out in October, Adetiba’s sophomore film received a lot of great nominations and grossed a total of N245 million making it is the fourth highest-earning Nigerian movie of all time.

A sequel of the political thriller is currently in the works. King of Boys joins the likes of Ayo Makun’s “Merry Men” and the Niyi Akomolayan-directed “The Wedding Party 2” which were recently added to the streaming platform.

Another Nigerian movie, “The Figurine: Araromire”, is set to hit Netflix on October 1, 2019. The 2009 Nigerian supernatural thriller follows two guys and a girl whose lives change after they find ‘Araromire’, a mysterious figurine in an abandoned shrine capable of bestowing seven years of good luck.

The story is written by Kemi Adesoye, produced and directed by Kunle Afolayan who plays a major role in the movie. It also stars Ramsey Nouah and Omoni Oboli.

