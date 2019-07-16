Thanks to the newly released data from the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), we now know how much revenue was generated from theatres across the country.

Business Insider sub-Saharan Africa takes a look at the highest-grossing movies from Nollywood for the first part of the year.

The first half of 2019 was a great one for the cinemas and the movie industry in Nigeria.

According to the latest data provided by cinemas and gathered by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), moviegoers spent N3.12 billion between January and June.

The fact that this is exactly what was generated throughout 2017 proves that the cinema culture is thriving in Nigeria.

Most of this revenue came from foreign movies like 'Aquaman', Marvel's 'Captain Marvel', Avengers: Endgame' and 'John Wick'.

They were supported by Nigerian movies like 'Chief Daddy', 'Up North' and the newly released 'Bling Lagosians'.

The following are the highest-grossing movies from Nollywood for the first part of the year:

Chief Daddy

Within the first three days of its release in Nigerian cinemas on December 14, 2018, the comedy sold over N40 million worth of movie tickets. It marked the second-highest opening weekend for a Nollywood film in 2018 and the third-highest-ever opening weekend for a Nollywood film, according to FilmOne distribution.

It went on to make N115.7 million within ten days and grossed N250.2 million by January 2019. Towards of the month, it had earned N301.8 million from both Nigerian and Ghanaian cinemas.

Chief Daddy earned another N2.6 million in February.

Up North

This movie quickly topped the box office after its release on December 28, 2018. It went on to make N50 million in its first 10days.

It also made N9 million from January 11 to January 13, 2019 and an extra N714, 000 towards the end of February.

Bling Lagosians

Despite only debuting in cinemas on June 16, 2019, this movie is one of the highest-grossing movies of the first part of the year.

It topped the box office during the last weekend of June by earning N23 million from 45 cinemas across the country.

Knockout

According to Box Office Mojo, this movie has grossed a total of N26.9 million.

Hire a Woman

This 2019 movie follows with N20.7 million.