Xiaomi Redmi 15C: Budget-Friendly Upgrade or Just an Oversized Redmi 15?

If you’ve been paying attention to budget-friendly phones lately, you’ve probably heard the name Xiaomi Redmi pop up a lot. Xiaomi has built a reputation for making phones that don’t cost an arm and a leg but still manage to pack in features you’d expect from more expensive brands. As a follow-up to our review of the Xiaomi Redmi 15 , let’s now take a look at its sibling: the Xiaomi Redmi 15C, officially launched on 26 August 2025.

When your phone choice boils down to “what does more for less?”, the Redmi 15C slips into that sweet spot with surprising grace. Xiaomi’s latest budget bet delivers big in battery and display, while keeping the software slick enough for daily use. Consider this your no-nonsense breakdown of what it offers – and where corners were still cut.



At first glance, the “C” model appears to be a slightly larger, more robust version of the 15. But is it actually better, or just more of the same? Let’s go through what makes it stand out.

Design and Display: Big Screen Energy

The Redmi 15C comes with a 6.9-inch screen. That’s almost tablet-sized. If you’re someone who spends hours watching Netflix, scrolling TikTok, or gaming on your phone, you’ll definitely appreciate all that extra space. Compared to the 6.6-inch display on the Redmi 15, this one looks more roomy. The display uses IPS LCD technology, which isn’t as sharp or colourful as OLED screens you find on pricier phones. It has an HD+ resolution (720p), which is not mind-blowing, but decent for the price.

Where it really shines is in its 120 Hz refresh rate. In simpler terms, this means the screen refreshes extremely quickly, so scrolling through Instagram or switching between apps feels incredibly smooth and not choppy. It’s also bright, with approximately 810 nits, which is sufficient to see your screen clearly in the sun. And to keep it safe from scratches, Xiaomi has added Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the front.

Design-wise, it comes in cool colours like Moonlight Blue, Mint Green, Midnight Grey, and Twilight Orange. The back is either made of glass or eco-leather (a type of plastic designed to mimic the feel of leather). The eco-leather option actually feels nice in the hand and doesn’t smudge easily, unlike shiny glass backs that collect fingerprints. One thing to note, though, is that the phone is taller and heavier than the Redmi 15, weighing about 205 grams. It’s not uncomfortably heavy, but you’ll notice the extra weight if you’re used to slimmer phones.

Performance: Smooth Enough for Daily Life

Inside, the Redmi 15C is powered by a MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra processor and features 6 GB of RAM. Now, those are just fancy numbers, and what do they mean in real life? Essentially, this phone is powerful enough to handle the apps that most people use daily and spend time on, such as WhatsApp , Instagram , YouTube , browsing, and even some gaming . You can play popular games like PUBG Mobile or Call of Duty, but don’t expect ultra-smooth graphics at the highest settings, as this is still a budget phone, after all.

It runs on Android 15 with Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2. Compared to the old MIUI system, HyperOS is lighter and easier to use. You get cleaner menus, smoother animations, and fewer unnecessary apps clogging up your space. Compared to the Redmi 15, the processor here is slightly better and more efficient, so apps load a bit quicker and battery life is improved.

Cameras: Good Enough for Social Media

On the back, the Redmi 15C features a 50 MP main camera, accompanied by a 0.08 MP sensor (primarily used for depth when taking portrait shots). For selfies, you get an 8 MP front camera. In plain terms: Daylight photos come out sharp, colourful, and perfectly fine for Instagram or Snapchat.

Low-light or night shots? Not as great. They can appear grainy, and you’ll likely need good lighting to achieve decent results.

Videos are recorded at 1080p (full HD), which is not cinema-quality, but is suitable for everyday use. If you’re someone who just needs a reliable camera for photos of friends, pets, or food, this phone is fine. But if you’re hoping for professional-level photography, you’ll need to look at more expensive phones. Check out our recommendations for the phones with the best selfie cameras in 2025 .

Battery Life: The Real MVP

The Redmi 15C has a 6000 mAh battery. To put that into perspective, most budget and mid-range phones have a capacity of around 5000 mAh, including the Redmi 15. What does this mean for you? It means this phone can easily last a day and a half to two days on a single charge, even for heavy users. If you’re more moderate (just calls, a bit of social media, and some YouTube), you might even squeeze out three days.

When it does run low, you get 33W fast charging. That’s not the fastest in the world, but it’s decent. With about an hour and a half of charging, your phone should be fully charged. Read through our recommendations of the top 7 fast-charging Android phones under ₦200,000 in 2025 . If you dislike carrying power banks around or charging your phone every night, consider getting the Redmi 15C.

Connectivity and Extras

The phone is 4G only, which might feel a little outdated since many phones in 2025 are now shipping with 5G . In reality, 4G is still plenty fast for most people, especially if you’re mostly on Wi-Fi . Other things worth mentioning: The fingerprint sensor is side-mounted (on the power button) and works quickly.

Face unlock is available if you prefer it.

There’s Bluetooth 5.4 for connecting to wireless earbuds and Wi-Fi 5 for stable internet.

It’s IP64 splash and dust resistant, which means it can withstand light rain or dust, but not submersion in water.

What’s in the Box?

When you open the box, you’ll find: The phone.

A charger.

A USB-C cable.

A clear plastic phone case. What you won’t find are earphones. This is pretty standard for Redmi budget phones, but it’s still a bit of a bummer since some competitors do include them.

Redmi 15C vs Redmi 15: Which One Should You Buy?

Here’s the simple breakdown: Bigger screen : 6.9-inch on the 15C vs 6.6-inch on the 15.

Bigger battery : 6000 mAh on the 15C vs 5000 mAh on the 15.

Better processor : The 15C has a slightly newer, faster chip.

Heavier: The 15C is bulkier, making it less pocket-friendly. If you want longer battery life and a bigger screen, go for the Redmi 15C. However, if you prefer something lighter, smaller, and more affordable, the Redmi 15 still holds up well.

The Xiaomi Redmi 15C is a textbook example of what a budget-friendly phone should be: big screen, huge battery, decent performance, and affordable price. It’s not perfect as the camera is just average, there’s no 5G, and it’s on the heavy side. But for everyday use like chatting, scrolling, watching videos, and even gaming a little, it’s more than enough.