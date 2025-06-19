WhatsApp Is Finally Bringing Ads And We’re All A Bit Heartbroken

I think it’s time we start mentally preparing ourselves to say goodbye to the peaceful, ad-free messaging and calling app we’ve always known as WhatsApp. The beloved green app that’s been our go-to for everything from late-night heart-to-hearts to family group chat chaos is going through a transition, and like all things Meta touches, ads are finally coming. But before you panic, no, your private chats won’t be interrupted by skincare promos or Jumia flash sales. Not yet, at least.

Where Are the Ads Coming From?

For the first time in WhatsApp’s history, the company is opening its doors to advertising, though in a carefully controlled way. The ads will be limited to the “Updates” tab, which is the space where you view Statuses and Channels.

According to Meta , this part of the app is already visited by 1.5 billion people every single day, and they’ve been working over the last two years to build it into a discovery zone. Here’s what’s changing: Ads in Status : Businesses can now promote products or services through Status updates. These are the same kinds of Stories we post that disappear after 24 hours.

Promoted Channels : Admins will now be able to pay to boost their Channels in the directory, making it easier for more people to find and follow them.

Channel Subscriptions: Here, users can pay to access exclusive content from their favourite Channels.

These updates will only appear on the Updates tab and not in your personal messages. So if you strictly use WhatsApp to text your friends, send memes, or ask your mum what’s for dinner, nothing will look or feel different.

What About Privacy?

WhatsApp, now owned by Meta (the same parent company as Facebook and Instagram), has reassured us that privacy remains its top priority. Ads will not be based on your chats, voice calls, or group activity. All personal messaging continues to be end-to-end encrypted, meaning that neither WhatsApp nor anyone else can read it. Instead, ad targeting will use: Your country or city.

Your language.

The Channels you follow.

How you interact with existing ads. If you’ve linked your WhatsApp to Meta’s Accounts Centre, you may get more personalised ads. Essentially, they’ve promised never to share your phone number with advertisers. Still, the shift does mark a pretty sharp U-turn from WhatsApp’s founding vision.

“No Ads! No Games! No Gimmicks!”…?

That was the handwritten note WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton taped to his desk. In fact, back in 2012, the company blog outright said: “When advertising is involved, you the user are the product.” Even after Facebook bought WhatsApp in 2014 for a staggering $19 billion, the original founders and Mark Zuckerberg himself insisted there were no plans to monetise the app with ads. That’s changed. Will Cathcart, Head of WhatsApp, has defended the decision, describing it as a “natural extension” of the app’s evolution, similar to what you see on Snapchat or Telegram. He argues that the feed is dying, and social media is becoming more private, shifting into DMs and Stories. In that context, allowing businesses to promote themselves in Stories or Status makes sense.

WhatsApp Is Finally Bringing Ads

The Risk of Losing Trust

Many users already feel uneasy about how closely tied WhatsApp is to Meta’s data ecosystem. The recent addition of a permanent Meta AI button, which can’t be remove,d has already left a bad taste. Now, with ads creeping in, it’s easy to feel like WhatsApp is slowly becoming another version of Facebook. Cathcart, however, insists the average user won’t even notice the change unless they choose to explore Status updates or Channels.

Is There an Upside?

This new update favours businesses and content creators. Promoted Channels and ads in Status could be a more private, conversational way to reach customers unlike the aggressive spam you often see elsewhere. It’s also worth noting that Meta isn’t charging fees for subscription Channels yet, which allows creators to earn on the app without upfront costs. The move could, in theory, open up new opportunities for small businesses and communities to grow without requiring them to displace people from WhatsApp.

So, What Happens Next?