Anyone who has ever moved five feet too far from their router would probably know the struggle. Some of us even prefer to stay in certain spots in our homes because the internet is just better there. In many Nigerian homes and offices, thick walls, long hallways, and even power outages can create Wi-Fi dead zones that make internet browsing a tiring experience.

You could fix that without switching providers or paying for a more expensive plan. Here’s how to strengthen your Wi-Fi at home using WI-FI extenders, including how Wi-Fi extenders work, when you need one, and which ones to try if you live in Nigeria.

What Is a Wi-Fi Extender?

A Wi-Fi range extender is a small device that helps your router reach areas of your home where the signal is weak. It works by receiving the signal from your router and rebroadcasting it to areas with poor coverage, like a middleman. Imagine you’re throwing a party in your living room, but you want the music to be loud in the kitchen too. Instead of moving the entire speaker, you place a second one closer to the kitchen and connect it to the same playlist. That second speaker is your Wi-Fi extender.

Most range extenders are plug-and-play: you place them between your router and the dead zone, press a setup button, and that’s it. But keep in mind, an extender doesn’t create a stronger signal; it simply stretches your existing one. If your main router is weak or outdated, an extender won’t solve all your problems.

Do You Even Need a Wi-Fi Extender?

Before you buy one, let’s help you figure out if an extender will actually improve your setup. Here’s how to tell: You Can’t Get a Signal in Certain Rooms If your internet drops off in bedrooms, the kitchen, or upstairs, chances are your walls, tiles, or furniture are blocking the signal. This is common in Nigerian homes with thick concrete walls. A Wi-Fi extender helps bridge that gap. Signal Bars Are Low (One or None) Your phone or laptop will usually show bars or curved lines to indicate signal strength. One bar, or none at all, in certain rooms means the signal is struggling to reach. An extender can help boost that signal in hard-to-reach spots. You Use Data-Heavy Apps or Devices Not all internet use is equal. If you’re playing online games, streaming 4K content, or hosting Zoom meetings from your room, you need both speed and stability. An extender reduces buffering and lag in places where your main router falls short.

Limitations You Should Know

Wi-Fi extenders aren’t miracle workers. They don’t increase your internet speed; they just spread it. In fact, some extenders may reduce performance slightly because they split the signal. If too many devices are connected or you’re using more than one extender, things can slow down even more. Also, many extenders create a new Wi-Fi network name, like “Home_WiFi_EXT.” That means you may need to switch networks as you move around your house, which can be annoying if you want seamless connectivity. Still, if you just want your bedroom or kitchen to stop being a Wi-Fi dead zone, an extender is a solid solution.

The Best Wi-Fi Extenders to Try in Nigeria

If you’ve decided an extender is the way to go, here are some top options available locally:

1. VNTS NetPremise Wi-Fi Extender (Made in Nigeria)

A unique, homegrown option that uses your building’s electrical wiring to transmit data: no extra cables required. It's ideal for large homes or offices with lots of walls. Why It Stands Out: No signal loss through walls or obstructions

Saves money and setup time using your existing electric wiring

One-year warranty with local support

Plug and play, no rewiring needed.

Award-winning Nigerian tech innovation Price: ₦72,400. Shop Hub 360

2. FiberOne Lightning Speed Extender

This dual-band Wi-Fi extender is great for large apartments or offices. It promises 5G+ speed, wide coverage, and simple setup. Why It Stands Out: Access Point Mode is available

Extends FiberOne’s high-speed coverage

Great for homes that already use FiberOne internet If you’re an existing FiberOne customer or someone with large spaces to cover, go with this.



Price: ₦37,500. Shop FiberOne

3. TP-Link TL-WA850RE

A popular, budget-friendly choice that works with most routers. Known for easy installation and decent coverage in small-to-medium homes. Why It Stands Out: It is produced by a reliable global brand

Compact design

LED signal indicators help with the best placement If you’re a budget-conscious user who needs just a little more coverage in key rooms, this is perfect. Price: ₦13,915.32. Shop Microview