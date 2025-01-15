Gaming remains one of the fastest-growing hobbies globally, and it’s no surprise, as gaming companies adapt to all the devices on the market. There are different types of players out there, people playing Call of Duty or The Sims 4 on their phones or consoles.



If I could bet on one thing, it’s that you probably have a die-hard gamer in your life, either as a friend or relative (or perhaps you could be one too!). While the gaming community most likely have the necessary basics like games (of course), consoles, and controllers. These gadgets make playing games for long hours much more comfortable and will improve every gamer’s setup. They also make for great gifts. You can always ask but it’s best to consider gaming accessories, like wireless headphones, and maybe toys inspired by their favorite characters. Writing this, I’ve reached out to a couple colleagues, scrolled through #gamertok, and read a lot of reviews to find the best ideas. Don’t worry, you don't have to be a gamer or be familiar with video game culture to treat your loved ones to the items on this list.

More Video Games

Epic adventures or beautiful open worlds? the right game can make their day. These picks are packed with exciting stories, jaw-dropping graphics, and gameplay

If you have a love for adventure and immersive storytelling, the soon-to-be-released Assassin’s Creed Shadows for PS5 is a standout gift.



Set in feudal Japan, this action-adventure game lets you play two protagonists—a shinobi Assassin and a powerful samurai warrior. With a breathtaking open world, dynamic combat, and a rich historical narrative, this game offers hours of excitement. If you've ever played Assassin's Creed, you know you're in for a visual treat.



This will be released on Valentine's Day but you can pre-order it for ₦100,000 at VG Stores.

Ergonomic Gaming Chair

If there’s one common trait about gamers, it is that they can sit in one spot for hours on end. This is why a gaming chair is a great gift idea for gamers. Comfort is king for long gaming sessions. Do you or your loved one need a better chair? An ergonomic gaming chair would be an absolute game-changer for them. These chairs are designed to support the natural curve of the spine and help reduce back pain and fatigue. The best chairs provide not just comfort but have added extras that are ideal for them. This gaming chair has an adjustable height, and lumbar support, and is made with breathable materials.



This chair can be locked at angles between 90°- 175°. It also has a rocking function and a 360° swivel. With a gaming chair that cradles the body, players can focus on their game without the distraction of discomfort. Price: ₦152,000. Where To Buy: Shop Eunicon .

HyperX Alloy Origins - Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Next on the list is the HyperX Alloy Origins Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. This keyboard looks sleek and gives its users a sensory experience that can significantly improve gameplay. With its responsive keys, gamers can enjoy faster reaction times and precision, which are crucial in competitive gaming. The RGB (red, green, and blue) backlighting adds a fun touch which also allows gamers to customise their setup with bright colours.



This keyboard also doubles as a statement piece that enhances the overall aesthetic of any gaming station. Price: ₦80,500. Where To Buy: Shop Paykobo .

Wired Luminescent Gaming Mouse

Complementing the keyboard is the Wired Luminescent Gaming Mouse. A key item that gamers make use of most of the time is a mouse. And this Wired Luminescent Mouse was created with gaming in mind. This mouse is designed for precision and speed. It has a game micro switch with a fast return rate and a roller with a non-slip pattern design which can help prevent incorrect movements caused by sweating. It has a strong grip and an in-built game chip for easy gameplay. It also has a colourful backlight effect with 7 different colours. Beyond aesthetics, the ergonomic shape provides comfort during prolonged use.



Price: ₦6,300. Where To Buy: Shop Jumia.

Kotion Each G 9000 3.5mm Gaming Headset

Communication is vital in multiplayer games, and the Kotion Each G 9000 3.5mm Gaming Headset stands out as a fantastic option. With its high-quality sound and comfortable fit, this headset allows gamers to immerse themselves in their virtual worlds. The adjustable microphone allows for clear communication with teammates, while the cushioned ear pads provide comfort for extended play.



It has skin-friendly leather inner pads that give no pressure and can be worn for hours. Its headbands are made from tungsten steel rather than plastic so it is durable, firm and solid. Most importantly, it has ear pads that cover the entire ear as well as a noise-canceling feature.



Gamers need a good headset for interactive gaming with others. Ideally, they want something that blocks background noise and has an attached mic for voice chat. This gaming headset delivers on all levels. Price: ₦49,990. Where To Buy: Shop Jumia .

VIVO Dual LCD LED Monitor Desk Mount Stand

For those who take their gaming seriously, the VIVO Dual LCD LED Monitor Desk Mount Stand is a must-have. This heavy-duty stand fits two monitors up to 27 inches. It is also fully adjustable for better ergonomics and space management. With +90° to -90° tilt, 180° swivel, and 360° rotation, gamers can customise their screen layout for an immersive experience. The g-clamp attachment makes installation effortless and ensures their setup is stable and sleek. It's particularly beneficial for multitasking; for streaming, chatting, or gaming simultaneously. Price: ₦75,500. Where To Buy: Shop Pay Kobo .

All-in-One Stream Deck Studio Controller

As streaming becomes ever more popular, and if you have a gamer who livestreams their games, this All-in-One Stream Deck Studio Controller is a thoughtful gift for gamers looking to share their experiences. With 15 programmable macro keys, streamers can control their broadcasts seamlessly. From switching scenes, executing commands, or sending messages to viewers with a single press. This device simplifies the streaming process and allows gamers to focus on their performance rather than difficult technicalities.

Also, it can be used for plugins of more than 100 applications, and even for video and photo editing or graphic design. It’s a thoughtful gift for any gamer looking to take their streaming to the next level. Price: ₦157,800 (from ₦315,600). Where To Buy: Shop Jumia .

A Gaming Table