Best International Video Game Day Gift Ideas for Gamers in 2025

If you’re dating a gamer, chances are you’ve already accepted that their console , PC, or mobile device sometimes feels like the third wheel in your relationship. But instead of competing with the games, why not lean in? International Video Game Day, celebrated every year on August 8, is the perfect excuse to spoil your gamer partner with something thoughtful and useful for their gaming life. If your gamer boo is deep into Call of Duty, obsessed with FIFA, or lives for cosy Animal Crossing moments, this guide will help you find the most practical, creative, and worthwhile gifts for them. Let’s get into it.

What is International Video Game Day and Why Should You Care?

International Video Game Day is a yearly celebration of gaming culture worldwide. It’s not just for hardcore players or tech bros. From casual mobile gamers to serious eSports competitors, it’s a day to show love for the hobby that’s kept millions entertained, connected, and stress-free. If your partner’s idea of relaxing is a few hours on the PS5 or finishing side quests on their gaming laptop, this day matters. A small gift, gesture, or surprise can make them feel seen, which counts in any relationship.

Before You Buy: What Kind of Gamer Are You Dating?

Choosing the right gift for a gamer isn’t about price but relevance. Not all gamers are the same, so consider what kind of player you’re dating: Console gamers – PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch lovers

PC gamers – obsessed with frame rates, RGB lighting, and smooth gameplay

Mobile gamers – from Call of Duty Mobile to Candy Crush and PUBG on Android or iPhone

Retro gamers – those who still play Sega or GameBoy titles

Casual/social gamers – they play for fun, not competition Knowing this helps you get something they’ll genuinely appreciate.

Gifts Your Gamer Partner Will Use (and Love)

Here’s a list of helpful, fun, and thoughtful gift ideas tailored for gamers in Nigeria in 2025, ranked by type and budget.

1. Quality Gaming Headsets

A solid headset can completely transform gamers’ gaming experience. Look for models with surround sound, noise cancellation, and a clear mic. Some affordable yet durable options include the HyperX Cloud Alpha, SteelSeries Arctis 5, and Logitech G435. Headsets improve in-game communication, especially in multiplayer matches. Price: ₦169,999.00 Where To Buy: Shop Jamara Home

2. Gaming Mouse and Keyboard Combo

If your partner plays on a PC, they’ll appreciate a responsive mouse with extra buttons and a mechanical keyboard that lights up like a Christmas tree. Try options from Redragon, Razer, or Corsair, available online in Nigeria. Price: $31.99 Where To Buy: Shop Amazon

3. Ergonomic Gaming Chair

Gamers sit for hours, which means back support is crucial. A solid gaming chair with lumbar support, adjustable armrests, and breathable material is thoughtful and practical. Look out for brands like Cougar, DXRacer, or KilliMall, which are available locally. Price: ₦300,000 Where To Buy: Shop Eunicon

4. Custom Console Controllers or Skins

Personalise their PS5, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch with a custom controller or themed skin. Nigerian vendors on Instagram and websites like Jumia sell unique controller wraps, stickers, and button mods. Price: ₦371,319 Where To Buy: Shop Ubuy

5. LED Gaming Lights and Setup Decor

If your gamer partner is into gaming setups, lighting is everything. Get them smart LED light strips, a cool desk lamp, or a Nanoleaf alternative to level up their setup ambience. Price: ₦41,919 Where To Buy: Shop Ubuy

6. Game Store Gift Cards

If you’re unsure what they already own, get them a Steam, PlayStation Store, or Xbox Gift Card. This lets them choose what they want—perfect for picky gamers. Make sure to buy from verified sellers like GameShop or authorised resellers in Nigeria. Price: ₦25,000 – ₦118,000 Where To Buy: Shop Cheap Games

7. Games They’ve Been Eyeing

Go through their wish list or Steam library. Some trending games in 2025 include: Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Spider-Man 3 (PS5)

Call of Duty 2025

FIFA 26 Early Access Pro tip: You can preorder or get a digital code sent to their email.

Where to Buy Gamer Gifts in Nigeria Without Stress

Don’t risk your hard-earned money on random sellers. Here are trusted places to shop for gamer gifts: Jumia – wide variety, often has deals

GameShop Nigeria – reliable for gift cards and accessories

Slot – suitable for physical gadgets like chairs or headsets

Konga – secure payments, good delivery Always read reviews, check ratings, and confirm warranty info before buying.

Bonus: Celebrate the Day Together

Want to go beyond the gifts? Here are simple ways to connect on International Video Game Day: Play a two-player game like It Takes Two or Overcooked

Watch a gaming-inspired film like The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Decorate their gaming space while they’re out, and surprise them It’s all about showing up in their world, even if you don’t play yourself.

Level Up Your Love