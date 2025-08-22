If you’ve watched Superman (2025) starring David Corenswet, you’ll no doubt remember Eve, the seemingly superficial “selfie girl” who couldn’t keep her phone out of frame. At first, her constant picture-taking felt like comic relief, almost like another trope poking fun at our obsession with Instagram and TikTok. In a surprising plot twist, her selfie obsession was far from shallow, as her phone camera ends up exposing Lex’s plan to create a foreign war. This ultimately saves Superman’s reputation, if not the entire world. Naturally, after leaving the cinema, many of us couldn’t help but wonder: if Eve had today’s tech at her fingertips, which phone would she use? So, let’s take a look at 2025’s best selfie (and all-around camera) phones.

1. Xiaomi 15 Ultra

When it comes to sheer camera capability, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is practically untouchable in 2025. It’s the sort of phone that feels built for photography first, with phone functions attached as an afterthought. Its 1-inch type main sensor gives it a professional edge because this is the kind of hardware photographers used to only dream of fitting into their pocket. It also has a dual telephoto setup that is optimised for close portraits and another for longer zoom, and you’ve got a phone that captures detail no matter how far away you are from the action.

If Eve wanted professional-grade photography tucked into her pocket, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra would be her weapon of choice. With a 32MP front camera capable of shooting crisp 4K at 60fps, plus HDR and panorama support, it’s a stunner for selfies. The Ultra is less a smartphone and more a full-blown camera system disguised as one. On the back, you’ve got four Leica-tuned lenses, including a 1-inch type 50MP main sensor and even a 200MP periscope telephoto. With its long-lasting battery of 5,410 mAh and efficient cooling, you won’t need to worry about your phone heating up or dying while filming long videos.

2. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Google’s Pixel phones have always leaned on software magic, and the 9 Pro XL is no different. While some rivals are stacking up huge sensors, the Pixel instead doubles down on intelligence. Its AI-driven camera system takes the pressure off you when your hand shakes, your lighting is off, or someone photobombs you; the phone steps in to correct it. The new 42MP front camera not only shoots wide, making group selfies less of a squeeze, but it also benefits from Google’s suite of AI editing tools .

Features like Best Take and Zoom Enhance feel almost like cheating: you can swap in faces from multiple frames so nobody blinks, or upscale digital zoom so cleanly that you’d swear it was optical. The Pixel 9 Pro is also one of the most future-proof phones thanks to Google’s promised seven years of OS updates. Read more on Pixel 9 specifications and reviews .

3. Oppo Reno 14 Pro

Not everyone wants a chunky camera bump or the bulk of an Ultra. The Oppo Reno 14 Pro is super flat and wrapped in Crystal Shield Glass with IP69 durability. The star here is the 50MP front camera, which is unusually powerful for a selfie shooter. It provides both beauty-filter fun for Instagram and serious detail for those moments when evidence matters.

With a 6,200 mAh battery and speedy charging, you’ve got a phone that can keep up with a full day of selfies, videos, and everything in between.

4. iPhone 16 Pro

Apple hasn’t tried to compete on sheer megapixels, but what the iPhone 16 Pro delivers is consistency and a polished effect. Its TrueDepth 12MP front camera produces selfies that feel balanced and natural, with great colour reproduction and sharp detail. Add in Apple’s software touches like Portrait Lighting, Cinematic mode, and next-gen HDR, and suddenly even an ordinary mirror selfie looks professional. One thing Apple nails is reliability. You can point, shoot, and expect a good result every single time with no fiddling with modes and no post-editing required.

And for those who care about video, the iPhone is still the king. From cinematic stabilisation to Dolby Vision recording, it gives you tools to create content that feels premium. For everyday users, this means your holiday selfies, FaceTime calls, and Instagram stories all look top-tier without extra effort. For most people, it’s the safest bet in 2025, not the flashiest, but the most trustworthy. Price: 1,699,000. Shop: Just Fones .

5. OnePlus 13

OnePlus has spent years perfecting its formula, and the OnePlus 13 shows just how far the brand has Its 32MP front camera shoots 4K video with stabilisation, meaning even if you’re recording while moving (say, running away from LexCorp security), your footage won’t look like a shaky mess. HDR ensures your face isn’t lost in shadow, and its video recording capabilities, including 4K with gyro-stabilisation, make it a good choice for anyone who films themselves on the go.

The real strength of the OnePlus 13 is balance. It’s not just about selfies, but the overall experience. It has a 6.82-inch AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor for smooth multitasking, and IP69 water resistance for durability. For users seeking a high-end phone that doesn't prioritise megapixels or AI tricks, the OnePlus 13 is a well-rounded performer.

So, Which One Would Eve Pick?